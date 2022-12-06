Latest Headlines

Weston Wamp Driving Chevy Tahoe For His County Car; Monthly Lease Is "A Little More Than $1,100"

  • Tuesday, December 6, 2022
A Chevy Tahoe LT
A Chevy Tahoe LT

County Mayor Weston Wamp has ordered a new Chevy Tahoe LT for his county vehicle.

Officials said the monthly lease car is "a little more than $1,100."

The lease had expired on the Volkswagen Passat that former County Mayor Jim Coppinger drove, it was stated.

Claude Ramsey, the county mayor prior to County Mayor Coppinger, drove a Chevrolet Impala for his county car.

County Mayor Coppinger initially drove the Ramsey Impala.

With Volkswagen going into production here, he later switched to a Volkswagen diesel. When problems arose with the VW diesel, he switched to the gas-powered Passat.

Mary Francis Hoots, of the Wamp office, said, “State law provides for the county mayor to drive a county vehicle, which Mayor Coppinger did throughout his time in office.

"In September, the purchasing department identified a Chevy Tahoe, which was available through the county’s lease program with Enterprise. It was acquired within the budget allocated for the lease program for the remainder of the mayor’s four year term.”

Latest Headlines
PHOTOS: On The Sidelines At Lady Vols Basketball
  • Sports
  • 12/6/2022
UTC Sophomore To Compete At International Weightlifting Federation World Championships
UTC Sophomore To Compete At International Weightlifting Federation World Championships
  • Sports
  • 12/6/2022
Former Ooltewah High Teacher/Coach Gets Diversion In Case In Which He Propositioned 17-Year-Old Student
Former Ooltewah High Teacher/Coach Gets Diversion In Case In Which He Propositioned 17-Year-Old Student
  • Breaking News
  • 12/6/2022
Weston Wamp Driving Chevy Tahoe For His County Car; Monthly Lease Is "A Little More Than $1,100"
Weston Wamp Driving Chevy Tahoe For His County Car; Monthly Lease Is "A Little More Than $1,100"
  • Breaking News
  • 12/6/2022
Bond Hearing Set For Jason Chen On Friday At Noon
Bond Hearing Set For Jason Chen On Friday At Noon
  • Breaking News
  • 12/6/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/6/2022
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Returning Walmart Thief Takes Steaks; Woman Wants Police To Check On Man She Left At Homeless Camp
  • 12/6/2022

A loss prevention office at Walmart at 8101 E. Brainerd Road told police he was watching a black female who entered the store and saw her in the meat aisle. He said she placed a couple of steaks ... more

Former Ooltewah High Teacher/Coach Gets Diversion In Case In Which He Propositioned 17-Year-Old Student
Former Ooltewah High Teacher/Coach Gets Diversion In Case In Which He Propositioned 17-Year-Old Student
  • 12/6/2022

A former teacher/coach at Ooltewah High School has been granted diversion in a case in which he was charged with propositioning a 17-year-old female student. Chandler Joseph Morris, 27, appeared ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/6/2022

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
New Collegedale Commissioner Morty Lloyd Is Chosen Mayor
New Collegedale Commissioner Morty Lloyd Is Chosen Mayor
  • 12/6/2022
Parent Alleges Assault At Wolftever Creek Elementary School - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/6/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/6/2022
REAL ID Implementation Date Extended 2 More Years
  • 12/5/2022
Victor Castaneda Arrested On Narcotics And Firearms Charges
Victor Castaneda Arrested On Narcotics And Firearms Charges
  • 12/5/2022
Opinion
Wake Up, America
  • 12/5/2022
Bill Lee's New Tax On Tennesseans
  • 12/3/2022
Voting For Walker Will Make Georgia A Laughing Stock - And Response (3)
  • 12/4/2022
Support The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 12/3/2022
By Plane Or By Boat?
  • 12/3/2022
Sports
UTC Women Take On Lady Vols In Knoxville Tuesday
  • 12/5/2022
Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Received One Honor, Deserved A Much Higher One
Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Received One Honor, Deserved A Much Higher One
  • 12/5/2022
UTC Sophomore To Compete At International Weightlifting Federation World Championships
UTC Sophomore To Compete At International Weightlifting Federation World Championships
  • 12/6/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
PHOTOS: On The Sidelines At Lady Vols Basketball
  • 12/6/2022
Happenings
John Shearer: Beth Gaffney Enjoys Unique GPS/McCallie Coordinator Job
John Shearer: Beth Gaffney Enjoys Unique GPS/McCallie Coordinator Job
  • 12/6/2022
Life With Ferris: Make A True Difference This Christmas
Life With Ferris: Make A True Difference This Christmas
  • 12/5/2022
Jerry Summers: Poor Red Ryder - 2022
Jerry Summers: Poor Red Ryder - 2022
  • 12/5/2022
Catoosa UGA Extension, 4-H Launch Bags-To-Beds Drive To Assist Local Humanitarian Relief Efforts
Catoosa UGA Extension, 4-H Launch Bags-To-Beds Drive To Assist Local Humanitarian Relief Efforts
  • 12/6/2022
East Ridge Animal Services Waives Adoption Fees During The Month Of December
  • 12/6/2022
Entertainment
A Night Of Nashville Fundraiser Concert Is Friday
  • 12/5/2022
2023 Tivoli Theatre Foundation Annual Gala Is Feb. 24
2023 Tivoli Theatre Foundation Annual Gala Is Feb. 24
  • 12/5/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Political Incorrectness
Best Of Grizzard - Political Incorrectness
  • 12/6/2022
Shania Twain Announces More Tour Dates, Including Knoxville Oct. 16, 2023
  • 12/6/2022
Cumulus Media Promotes John Lewis To Regional Vice President/Market Manager
  • 12/5/2022
Opinion
Wake Up, America
  • 12/5/2022
Bill Lee's New Tax On Tennesseans
  • 12/3/2022
Voting For Walker Will Make Georgia A Laughing Stock - And Response (3)
  • 12/4/2022
Dining
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
Miller's Ale House Opens 4th Tennessee Location In Hixson
  • 12/6/2022
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Miller's Ale House Has New Northgate Location; Fonda San Jose Mexican Cuisine Will Be At 401 Market
  • 12/1/2022
Business
Zach Hurst Of The Trust Company Of Tennessee Earns National Wealth Management Honor
Zach Hurst Of The Trust Company Of Tennessee Earns National Wealth Management Honor
  • 12/5/2022
Cody Sims: It May Be A Time For Tax Loss Harvesting
Cody Sims: It May Be A Time For Tax Loss Harvesting
  • 12/5/2022
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events Dec. 5-9
  • 12/5/2022
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For November
  • 12/2/2022
Careyee Bell And Lora Poore Open New Doors As Century 21 Bellora
  • 12/2/2022
41 Townhomes Planned At W. Bell Avenue In North Chattanooga
  • 11/30/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
CSCC Law Enforcement Training Academy Holds 87th Graduation Ceremony
  • 12/5/2022
GPS 2023 May Queen And Court Chosen
GPS 2023 May Queen And Court Chosen
  • 12/5/2022
Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy Hosted VEX Robotics Tournament
Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy Hosted VEX Robotics Tournament
  • 12/5/2022
Living Well
CHI Memorial Medical Group Establishes CHI Memorial Vascular Surgery Specialists
CHI Memorial Medical Group Establishes CHI Memorial Vascular Surgery Specialists
  • 12/5/2022
Morning Pointe Invites Community To Participate In Festival Of Trees
Morning Pointe Invites Community To Participate In Festival Of Trees
  • 12/5/2022
Domestic Violence Needs Assessment Input Sought
  • 12/5/2022
Memories
The Sale Creek 65 And Their Civil War Fate
  • 12/5/2022
Earl Freudenberg: The Gospel Song Nobody Seemed To Want
  • 11/27/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
  • 12/3/2022
Fishing Regulations Set At TWRA Commission's Final 2022 Meeting
  • 12/2/2022
Freake Receives Trout Unlimited Grant
Freake Receives Trout Unlimited Grant
  • 12/2/2022
Travel
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Why It Really Is More Blessed To Be Giving
Bob Tamasy: Why It Really Is More Blessed To Be Giving
  • 12/5/2022
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 135th Anniversary
  • 12/1/2022
"We Can Learn From Our Giving God" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/1/2022
Obituaries
Anthony “Tony" Sloan
Anthony “Tony" Sloan
  • 12/5/2022
Timothy "Tim" James Weeks
Timothy "Tim" James Weeks
  • 12/5/2022
Benjamin Brian Ferguson
Benjamin Brian Ferguson
  • 12/4/2022
Area Obituaries
Bigham, Shirley "Cheryl" Ann (Cleveland)
Bigham, Shirley "Cheryl" Ann (Cleveland)
  • 12/6/2022
Smith, Henry "Hank" Louis (Cleveland)
Smith, Henry "Hank" Louis (Cleveland)
  • 12/6/2022
Burnette, Starr Margie (Cleveland)
Burnette, Starr Margie (Cleveland)
  • 12/6/2022