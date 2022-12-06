Weston Wamp Driving Chevy Tahoe For His County Car; Monthly Lease Is "A Little More Than $1,100"

County Mayor Weston Wamp has ordered a new Chevy Tahoe LT for his county vehicle.

Officials said the monthly lease car is "a little more than $1,100."

The lease had expired on the Volkswagen Passat that former County Mayor Jim Coppinger drove, it was stated.

Claude Ramsey, the county mayor prior to County Mayor Coppinger, drove a Chevrolet Impala for his county car.

County Mayor Coppinger initially drove the Ramsey Impala.

With Volkswagen going into production here, he later switched to a Volkswagen diesel. When problems arose with the VW diesel, he switched to the gas-powered Passat.



Mary Francis Hoots, of the Wamp office, said, “State law provides for the county mayor to drive a county vehicle, which Mayor Coppinger did throughout his time in office.

"In September, the purchasing department identified a Chevy Tahoe, which was available through the county’s lease program with Enterprise. It was acquired within the budget allocated for the lease program for the remainder of the mayor’s four year term.”



