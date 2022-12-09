Ooltewah Man Arrested In Operation Dark Shadows

A 40-year-old Ooltewah man has been charged with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Dewayne Douglas Price Jr. was also charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor, as well as solicitation of a person under 18 years of age.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Services personnel concluded an investigation in the case. The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip submitted through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).