Ooltewah Man Arrested In Operation Dark Shadows

  • Friday, December 9, 2022

A 40-year-old Ooltewah man has been charged with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Dewayne Douglas Price Jr. was also charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor, as well as solicitation of a person under 18 years of age.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Services personnel concluded an investigation in the case. The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip submitted through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). 

In addition to Price, six adults across the United States have been identified engaged in production of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Local and federal jurisdictions were sent to make contact with these identified offenders and the child victims with charges pending. 

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is an affiliate of Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task force and receives these cyber tips regularly to investigate. Several cyber tips were received regarding Price and his case was selected to be part of Operation Dark Shadows. 

Operation Dark Shadows consisted of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations, Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, U.S. Marshal Service, and the Chattanooga Police Department. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is thankful for the assistance of these local and federal partners, it was stated.   

Price was found to be soliciting, possessing, distributing and producing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) while using the Internet.

Price is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail on a bond of $5 million.

