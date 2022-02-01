 Tuesday, February 1, 2022 51.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Case Dismissed In Soddy Daisy After "Wrong Man" Was Arrested

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Charges in a shooting in Soddy Daisy were dismissed on Tuesday night against "the wrong man" and will be brought against a man with a similar name who lives a block away.

Nashville Assistant District Attorney Tammy Meade, who was brought into the case when DA Neal Pinkston recused himself, said she had discussed the matter extensively with TBI agents who were also brought in.

She said she was "comfortable and confident" that Hugo Garcia Padilla was not the man who fired two shots toward a pregnant female at a house on Barbee Road.

Charges, including two counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, were dismissed against Hugo Garcia Padilla in a hearing before Soddy Daisy Judge Marty Lasley. 

Officials said, instead, warrants have been taken against Hugo Garcia Robles.

Ms. Meade said the two men with similar names live near one another in an Hispanic section of Hixson, and they also drive similar vehicles.

She said, "The witnesses did not change their story."

She said a "very vague description" was given of the shooter and police wound up with the wrong Hugo Garcia ..... in custody.

Judge Lasley said he had held up on issuing the warrants against Robles, but, after hearing the testimony, he would further review them and then issue them in a short time.

DA Pinkston had asked the TBI to look into the involvement of his campaign foe, Coty Wamp, in the case. She said she had received a call from Jeff Cannon, a friend of Padilla, who had put some of the people involved in the case on the phone and they insisted Padilla was innocent. 

 

 


February 1, 2022

Police Blotter: Confused Man Thinks He's Being Stalked; Woman Is Scared By Aggressive Driver

February 1, 2022

Hamilton County Has 11 More COVID Deaths And 878 New Cases

February 1, 2022

Georgia Reports 62 More Coronavirus Deaths And 6,913 New Cases


A man at the DoubleTree Hotel at 407 Chestnut St. called police and said a man was possibly stalking him and sitting in a truck across the road from his hotel, but then said he heard a buzz saw ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 878 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 527 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 89,878. There were 11 ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 62 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,655. There are 6,913 new cases reported on Tuesday, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Confused Man Thinks He's Being Stalked; Woman Is Scared By Aggressive Driver

A man at the DoubleTree Hotel at 407 Chestnut St. called police and said a man was possibly stalking him and sitting in a truck across the road from his hotel, but then said he heard a buzz saw above him, while he was on the phone with dispatch. The man said this would be the same male from another call. Once on scene the officer spoke with the man who said he was at a hotel earlier ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 11 More COVID Deaths And 878 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 878 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 527 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 89,878. There were 11 more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Tuesday, for a total of 999. Of the 11 deaths reported Tuesday by the Hamilton County Health Department, 10 were new and one was a ... (click for more)

Opinion

Blind Trust Fodder In Local Campaigns

Let the local campaign rodeo begin. It is the season of fun for the observer, because no one does politics better than the people of Hamilton County. At the same time, political campaigns can be frustrating, stressful, hard emotionally, and exhausting for the candidate and their family. I appreciate the candidate’s willingness to take this challenge for their district and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My February Garden

AN ONION for the prevailing rumor Groundhog Day will coincide with Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Groundhog Day will be celebrated for the 136 th time tomorrow; Biden’s speech is March 1. (The odds that Punxsutawney Phil will see his shadow in the morning at 6:30 a.m. on Gobbler’s Knob are weak; the forecast calling for cloudy skies.) According to legend, if the critter ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Use Toughness To Erase 13-Point Arkansas Lead

One of the highlights of Tennessee’s performance against Arkansas Monday night was destined to a lowlight. Tamari Key, a 6-foot-6 center who does her best work somewhere around the rim, went down on the court to save the basketball, shoveling the ball from under the basket to guard Jordan Walker, who was out on the wing. Walker went to her knee and then scrambled to her ... (click for more)

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named To Wooden Top 20 Late Season List

University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard is having an amazing season and is getting national attention as one of 20 players on the Wooden Award Top 20 Late Season Watch List. The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy’s® Late Season Top 20 Watch List Monday evening on ESPNU. Chosen by a poll of national college ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors