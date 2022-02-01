Case Dismissed In Soddy Daisy After "Wrong Man" Was Arrested

Charges in a shooting in Soddy Daisy were dismissed on Tuesday night against "the wrong man" and will be brought against a man with a similar name who lives a block away.

Nashville Assistant District Attorney Tammy Meade, who was brought into the case when DA Neal Pinkston recused himself, said she had discussed the matter extensively with TBI agents who were also brought in.

She said she was "comfortable and confident" that Hugo Garcia Padilla was not the man who fired two shots toward a pregnant female at a house on Barbee Road.

Charges, including two counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, were dismissed against Hugo Garcia Padilla in a hearing before Soddy Daisy Judge Marty Lasley.

Officials said, instead, warrants have been taken against Hugo Garcia Robles.

Ms. Meade said the two men with similar names live near one another in an Hispanic section of Hixson, and they also drive similar vehicles.

She said, "The witnesses did not change their story."

She said a "very vague description" was given of the shooter and police wound up with the wrong Hugo Garcia ..... in custody.

Judge Lasley said he had held up on issuing the warrants against Robles, but, after hearing the testimony, he would further review them and then issue them in a short time.

DA Pinkston had asked the TBI to look into the involvement of his campaign foe, Coty Wamp, in the case. She said she had received a call from Jeff Cannon, a friend of Padilla, who had put some of the people involved in the case on the phone and they insisted Padilla was innocent.