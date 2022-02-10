Man Found Unconscious Behind East Ridge Motel With Array Of Illegal Drugs Gets 15-Year Federal Prison Term

A man who was found unconscious in a running car with an array of illegal drugs behind an East Ridge Motel has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison.

Patrick L. Watts, 42. appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

East Ridge Police said Watts was in a red 2015 Dodge Charger at 4:03 a.m. with a clear baggie in his lap. They had difficulty waking him up.

It was later determined the man was Watts, who had a prior federal sentence for drug selling.

Officers found large amounts of cocaine, meth, heroin and Xanax. He also had $1,024 in cash and a loaded Glock handgun.