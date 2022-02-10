Student Remembrance, Funeral Planned For Soddy Daisy High Sophomore Killed In Crash

A Student Remembrance is planned on Friday and the funeral on Sunday for a 16-year-old Soddy Daisy High School sophomore who was killed in a car wreck on Friday.

Three other teens were hurt in the single-vehicle crash.

Sarah Ann Rice, 16, of Soddy Daisy, was fourth in her class, was a member of the track team and the ROTC, and The Raider Team. She liked reading, working out at the gym, creating TIKTOK’s, spending time at the lake, and family bonfires.

Survivors include her sisters Shannon Rice, Amanda Beyer, Jess Goemmer and Sam (Nick) Patterson, brothers Thomas Beyer and Dan Goemmer, father Craig Goemmer, mother Sandra Rice “Mom and Dad”, Cam and Debbie Beyer, and niece Natalie.



The Student Remembrance will take place on Friday from 2:45 to 4:30 p.m. at Stuart Heights Baptist Church, Soddy Daisy Campus.

The funeral will be at the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home on Sunday at 3 p.m. with Jeremy Womack officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. Burial is Monday at 11 a.m. in the Hamilton Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sarah's memory may be made to https://gofund.me/590bbe1d https://venmo.com/code?user_id=1826226335383552050&created=1644369581.068033&printed=1.