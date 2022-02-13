Man, 36, Killed In Single-Vehicle Wreck On North Moore Road

A 36-year-old man was killed early Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck on North Moore Road.

At approximately 12:54 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 900 block of North Moore Road.

Police found that a Ford was traveling south in the 900 block of North Moore Road when for unknown reasons it veered left and off the roadway.

After leaving the roadway it struck a utility pole and came to rest.

He later succumbed to those injuries. The driver was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries.He later succumbed to those injuries.

Police said no other vehicles were involved.