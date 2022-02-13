 Sunday, February 13, 2022 Weather

Man, 36, Killed In Single-Vehicle Wreck On North Moore Road

A 36-year-old man was killed early Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck on North Moore Road.
 
At approximately 12:54 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 900 block of North Moore Road.
 
Police found that a Ford was traveling south in the 900 block of North Moore Road when for unknown reasons it veered left and off the roadway.
 
After leaving the roadway it struck a utility pole and came to rest.
 
The driver was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries.
He later succumbed to those injuries. 
 
Police said no other vehicles were involved.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Police Blotter: Couple Accuse One Another Of Being "Crazy"; Man Claims Another Man Came Into His Hotel Room Through Window

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Jury To Continue Deliberations On Monday After Hearing Final Arguments In Benjamin Brown Felony Murder Trial


Police met with a couple causing a disorder on Cannon Avenue. Both the man and woman were intoxicated. The woman told police the man "is crazy" and she believes he is cheating on her. The man said that the woman was crazy so he locked himself in his room, and the woman tried to open the door. Neither had any visual, physical harm. The man said he would call for a ride to be away ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, ASHLEY NACOLE 739 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County STALKING BETBEZE, JAMES WILLIAM 5310 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS ... (click for more)

We Need Driver's Ed Back In The Schools Big Time

It is heart wrenching to me to continue to see these young people killed or maimed from these automobile accidents. The leading cause of death of teenagers is from auto accidents and 60 percent of the deaths are passengers. Parents teach your teens to drive safely and, if they are passengers, teach them to caution the driver if they are speeding or not paying attention. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No, I'm Not Watching

I may be among the smallest minority in the United States tonight at 6:30 p.m. Few people adore sports – outside of the Winter Olympics – than I do, but I’ll be one of the blessed few who will not watch tonight’s Super Bowl. Down my career path I’ve seen three in person, interviewed dozens who have played for the Lombardi Trophy, and marveled at spectacular performances, yet tonight ... (click for more)

Banks Leads Mocs To 64-58 Win At Furman

Darius Banks scored the team's final eight points down the stretch and accounted for a game-high 26 points to help lead the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team to a crucial 64-58 victory on the road over Furman in Southern Conference action on Saturday afternoon inside Timmons Arena. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 22-5 overall and is now three games clear atop ... (click for more)

UTC Women Rally But Fall Short At Home Against ETSU

The Chattanooga Mocs fought a hard second half Saturday afternoon at The McKenzie Arena before falling 65-62 to East Tennessee State in Southern Conference women’s basketball action. Chattanooga moves to 6-19 on the year and 4-6 in league play while the Bucs improve to 3-19 overall and 3-7 against the SoCon. The Mocs trailed 40-24 at halftime and came out on fire in the ... (click for more)


