Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BREEDLOVE, BRANDON WADE

1408 14TH ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00



BROWN, ERIC GIG

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

INDECENT EXPOSURE

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BUCHNER, DRAKE ADDISON

63 SELF STORAGE RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CAREY, TONIA L

405 MISSIONARY AVE APT B ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CROSS, JORDAN PAUL

7213 IGOU GAP CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



CUMMINGS, HERBAUCHIE ANTWON

2302 WINDSOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



DAVIS, TYLER

244 OLD HALES GAP RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DOLLMONT, KEVIN BERNARD

2701 BENTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT



DUNN, AMBER LYNN

804 GRANDVIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



DWIGHT, LAKELIA JABELLIA

1433 CAROUSEL RD Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



ELINOR, JONIEL

1908 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041424

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GAYHEART, CLYDE EDWARD

4220 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



GLADDEN, APRIL NICOLE

301 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



GRAY, JORDAN MATTHEW

8351 PETTY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213480

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARVEY, DEVON NICOLE

1117 SUNDERLAND LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HILL, AMBER CHEYENNE

23 SELF STORAGE ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HILL, JAMES D

23 SELF STORAGE ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GJOHNSON, DAVID7915 LOFTIS LN LOT 7915 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000LARKIN, CASEY G8530 FESTIVAL LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELOGUE, COLLIN M906 MURRELL ROAD SIGNAL MTN., 37377Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDOMESTIC ASSAULTMARSHALL, CODY SCOTT1391 MEADOWOOD DR HIXSON, 373432494Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)NEUSOM, CHASITY G6816 GAYDA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)NOLASCO, ALEXANDER2805 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONOLSEN, DARIEN CHASE29 HICKORY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPALMER, GREGORY WRIGHT1849 CUTTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOWELL, CALEB101 HALL CEMETARY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONSUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)REEDER, LAURIE ANN900 BOBWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374214050Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)SNIDER, TREVOR JAKE700 BEAUTIFUL PLAE APT 100 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED BURGLARYDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS2904 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHOMPSON, CHARLES LEE6816 GAYDA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, JEFFERY T92 NORTH ELMWOOD STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTEVADING ARRESTFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEWURTH, DEREK R1002 MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053026Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS