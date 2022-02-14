Property Leased By CHI Memorial At The Atrium On Gunbarrel Road Sells For $27.6 Million

The CHI Memorial Atrium at 1949 Gunbarrel Road has been sold for $27.6 million.
CHI Memorial leases the facilities.
The sale was from Chattanooga 1931 Medical Properties to Remedy Medical Properties of Chicago, Ill.
A Trion, Ga., man faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in a child sex case.
Eric Daniel Lewis is to be sentenced on April 7 by Judge Charles Atchley.
Prosecutor said in ... (click for more)
Officers with the Cleveland Police Department conducted a sobriety checkpoint and enforcement in the areas of Keith Street, 25th Street, North Lee Highway and Inman Street this past Saturday.
The sobriety checkpoint was conducted from 7-9 p.m. and localized on Keith Street at 23rd Street in the northbound lanes of traffic. Officials said 462 vehicles came through the checkpoint, ... (click for more)
Police were patrolling on Portland Street due to it being deemed a focus location because of gun-related violence in that area. As the officer pulled onto Portland Street, he saw multiple black males on the sidewalk area leading to a residence. Three or four of the men jumped into a white 1999 Toyota 4Runner and quickly sped away. The vehicle made a right turn from Portland Street ... (click for more)
It is heart wrenching to me to continue to see these young people killed or maimed from these automobile accidents.
The leading cause of death of teenagers is from auto accidents and 60 percent of the deaths are passengers.
Parents teach your teens to drive safely and, if they are passengers, teach them to caution the driver if they are speeding or not paying attention.
... (click for more)
Travis Mills, one of the most inspirational speakers in America today, will headline this spring’s Virtual Possibilities Event for Siskin Hospital yet that’s not the great part about it. Travis is one of five combat veterans who lost both arms and both legs to a Taliban IED in Afghanistan and has lived to tell about it. Still, that’s not the great part of the story.
Oh, it’s ... (click for more)
Both Tennessee basketball teams have gotten a lot out of their respective rosters this season.
The Lady Vols have played all season without starter Marta Suarez (foot surgery) and went without All-SEC wing Rae Burrell for 12 games. They’ve covered for those absences in impressive fashion, going 21-4 overall and 10-2 in SEC play. The Lady Vols currently are projected as a No. ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs had a near-perfect performance on the wrestling mat Sunday afternoon at Maclellan Gym.
It was Senior Day where six young men were recognized for their contribution and success of Chattanooga wrestling and it was also the final two home matches of the season. Those six included George Coleman, Fabian Gutierrez, Colton Landers, Franco Valdes, Matthew Waddell ... (click for more)