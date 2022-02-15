Arrest Made In Home Invasion Of Hispanic Family By Man 6'5", 275 Pounds

An arrest has been made in a home invasion by a man who is 6'5" tall and weighs 275 pounds.

Police said Jarred Lacey Hayes, of 324 Trace Lane, Rossville, hit two men with guns, leaving one with a concussion. They said he also pushed a woman onto a bed on top of a child. The woman and child were not injured.

Hayes is charged with especially aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary in the Feb. 7 incident.

A man in a residence on Foust Street said a white male entered the apartment brandishing a black gun. He said when he confronted the man he was struck with the gun in the face near the left side of his eye.

He said when the man went further into the house he yelled, "Call the police." He said the man then knocked a cell phone from a woman who was about to make the call. He then pushed her on the bed.

Another man who confronted the intruder was struck by the gun across his left hand.

The man helped himself to a small Honda generator, then came back for a concrete saw.

Police said the man could be seen on the family's home security camera going in and out of the residence.

There were several children in the home.

A Glock airsoft magazine was found on the kitchen floor and a small black Nike duffel bag was also left behind by the intruder. Prints were taken from both items.

The man who had the concussion said later told police he was awakened by a man who came in an unlocked rear door. He said the man yelled, "Give me the money. Give me the money" before hitting him in the face and neck with the gun. He then took the generator and concrete saw.

The man said he recognized the intruder's voice from someone he had been dealing with. He said he had video of the man and has his phone number.

A detective took the number to a pawn shop, and officials were able to tie the number to Hayes.

The victim then picked Hayes out of a lineup, saying he was 100 percent sure he was the intruder.