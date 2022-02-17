Democrat Matt Adams Qualifies For County Mayor; Deadline Was Noon For County Primary Election

A fourth candidate got in the race for county mayor just before the qualifying deadline at noon on Thursday. Matt Adams will be running as a Democrat.

Republicans are Matt Hullander, Sabrena Smedley and Weston Wamp.

Nathanial Doss, III was a late entry for County Commission District 5. Others running in the Democratic primary are former commissioner Greg Beck, Phylicia Blackmon and Mike Greer.

Molly Blankenship will be on the ballot for County Commission District 11.

Stacy Swallows was a late entry for County Commission District 1. Also running in the Republican primary will be incumbent Randy Fairbanks and Soddy Daisy Commissioner Gene Shipley.

Longtime County Clerk Bill Knowles picked up a third opponent. Nivek Rucker is running as an independent. Chester Heathington, Jr. is also running as an independent. George Ryan Love is running as a Democrat.

Cindy Fain got into the District 6 School Board contest. And Sandy Norris Smith will be running in County School Board District 8. Patrick Lee will be on the ballot for County School Board District 10.

Former County Commissioner and chairman of the Hamilton County Democratic Party John Allen Brooks has qualified to run for district attorney. Republican candidates are Coty Wamp and incumbent Neal Pinkston.

Former Chattanooga Public Works Administrator Justin Holland is a late entry into the County Commission District 3 race.

He will face off against incumbent Greg Martin in the Republican primary.

County School Board District 5 incumbent Karitsa Mosley Jones will be on the ballot against attorney Charles Paty.

James Walker only recently qualified for a full term to School Board District 9. Gary Kuehn and Tate Smith will also be in the Republican primary.

Former City Councilman and mayoral candidate Larry Grohn qualified for the District 8 School Board contest. He is the only Republican in the race for the seat being given up by Tucker McClendon. Katie Perkins is running as a Democrat.

Here is the list of those who will be on the ballot in the May 3 primary:

County Mayor



Matt Adams (D)

Matt Hullander (R)

Sabrena Smedley (R)



Weston Wamp (R)

County Commission

District 1 - Randy Fairbanks (R)

District 1 - Gene Shipley (R)

District 1 - Stacy Swallows (R)

District 2 - Chip Baker (R)

District 3 - Justin Holland (R)

District 3 - Greg Martin (R)

District 4 - Warren Mackey (D)

District 5 - Greg Beck (D)

District 5 - Phylicia Blackmon (D)

District 5 - Nathaniel Doss, III (D)

District 5 - Mike Greer (D)

District 6 - Ruth Jeno (R)

District 6 - David Sharpe (D)

District 7 - Lee Helton (R)



District 8 - Mike Chauncey (R)

District 8 - Tucker McClendon (R)

District 9 - Steve A. Caudle (D)

District 9 - Steve Highlander (R)

District 10 - Jeff Eversole (R)

District 10 - Dean Moorhouse (R)



District 11 - Montrell Besley (D)

District 11 - Molly Blankenship (D)

District 11 - Joe Graham (R)

District 11 - Sean Nix (D)

School Board



District 3 - Jenn Piroth (D)

District 3 - Joe Smith (R)

District 5 - Karitsa Mosley Jones (D)

District 5 - Charles Paty (R)

District 6 - Jon Baker (R)

District 6 - Ben Connor (D)

District 6 - Delores Gross Vinson (R)

District 6 - Cindy Fain (R)

District 8 - Katie Perkins (D)

District 8 - Sandy Norris Smith (D)

District 9 - Gary Kuehn (R)

District 9 - Tate Smith (R)

District 9 - James Walker (R)

District 10 - Roddey Coe (R)

District 10 - Jeff Crim (D)

District 10 - Christine A. Essex (I)

District 10 - Patrick Lee (R)

District 10 - Faye Robinson (R)

District 11 - Jill Black (D)

District 11 - Virginia Anne Manson (R)

District 11 - Steve McKinney (R)

Sheriff

Austin Garrett (R)

Circuit Court Judge

Division 1 - J B Bennett (R)



Division 2 - Mike Dumitru (R)

Division 2 - Jim Exum (R)



Division 3 - Marie Williams (R)



Division 4 - Kyle Hedrick (R)

Criminal Court Judge

Division 1 - Barry Steelman (R)



Division 2 - Tom Greenholtz (R)



Division 3 - Amanda Dunn (R)

Division 3 - Boyd Patterson (R)

Division 3 - Rebecca J. Stern (R)

City Court Judge

Division 1 - Brian Bush

Division 1 - Sherry Paty

Juvenile Court Judge

Rob Philyaw (R)

County Clerk

Bill Knowles (R)

George Ryan Love (D)

Chester Heathington (I)

Nivek Rucker (I)

Juvenile Court Clerk

Gary Behler (R)

Chancellor

Part 1 - Pam McNutt Fleenor (R)

Part 2 - Jeffrey Atherton (R)



Circuit Court Clerk

Larry Henry (R)

Register of Deeds

Marc Gravitt (R)

District Attorney

John Allen Brooks (D)

Neal Pinkston (R)

Coty Wamp (R)

Public Defender

Steve Smith (R)

County Trustee

Bill Hullander (R)