Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BONDS, SHARONDA MONIQUE

3400 LISA DR APT 15 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BONILLA SUAZO, GERARDO RONY

535 S SAINTS MARKS AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CRAWFORD, BARNABAS UNIQUE

2308 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DIXON, CRYSTAL LASHAWN

4016 KIRKMAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DROZD, SERGY N

200 BLAIR RD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DROZD, YURIY Y

200 BLAIR RD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



EDWARDS, ANTHONY CORNELIUS

440 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD.

RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONFINNEGAN, SEAMUS1920 GUNBARREL RD APT 705 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGFRANKLIN, CHARLES EDWARD2009 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064232Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGARY, SHERROD L4516 PECKINPAUGH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFKIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)GRAVITT, STEPHANIE M3305 EAST 44TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000.00)HIXSON, CHARLES ANTHONY1316 GADD ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEARHIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAMHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)IVERSON, CHRISTIE KAY419 HOGUE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERJOHNSON, LEANDER LEE2505 SOUTH MARKET ST APT 352 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, COURTNEY MARIE3715 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121525Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYJONES, MARLON DEWAYNE4028 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101709Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEKAULFUSS, JASON R8635 CORKER LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONKENNEDY, SCOTT HOUSTON6800 JONES VALLEY DR SE HUNTSVILLE, 35802Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELOCKHART, WILLIAM HAROLD268 PALM ST. WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARMARTIN, FRED ANTHONY3927 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCCARTY, JOSEPH WAYNE464 ROACH HALLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE)MUHAMMAD, MARTHA ELAINE504 HALSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTNICHOLSON, WILLIAM DWIGHT3806 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072043Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFOLIVER, PHILLIP RAY9007 WACANDA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)OWENS, DARRELL LABRON5007 14 TH AVE, CHATTANOOGA, 374162226Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPIERCE, CHRISTOPHER NICOLAS90 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAINES, MICHELLE MARIE1021A HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONRANSOM, BRETT ADAM178 GLADSTONE DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRAY, KYLIE DENISE508 ELY ROAD APT 3 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)FAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARRICKS, TIMOTHY TYREEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37434Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTSANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSCHEIBE, ROGER BRIAN2301 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESERRANO RIVERA, OMAR1615 KING EDWARD AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHVED, PAVEL I8470 MAPLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, MARCUS LEBRON726 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023703Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYSNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES7403 SUTTON ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIETAYLOR, JEREMY609 PRAIRIE PLAINS RD HILLSBORO, 37342Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)THOMPSON, ASHIA NICOLE60 TRAM RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYWEISS, JAMES PATTERSON429 S HOWE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELONY EVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)WILKEY, TIFFANY DAWN12321 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II)WOOTEN, HEATHER MARIE3727 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOA, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT