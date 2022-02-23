Chattanooga Fire And Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Departments Work 2 Water Rescues Wednesday Afternoon

The Chattanooga Fire Department worked two water rescues back-to-back in the same area on Wednesday afternoon.

The first was on Lower Mill Road. A car tried to make it through water across the roadway and stalled out. Firefighters walked out into the water to the vehicle and removed two people.

As crews were finishing that rescue, another call came in, this time on School Drive. A driver went around the barricades and stalled out in the water.

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department was requested to assist with their boat due how deep the floodwaters were. They arrived and removed one person.