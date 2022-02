Tennessee Averages 82 COVID Deaths And 3,158 Cases Per Day From Feb. 13-19

The Tennessee Department of Health, which is now reporting updated COVID totals once a week, on Wednesday said there have been 1,995,040 total COVID cases in the state, with an average of 3,158 cases per day from Feb. 13-19.



There have been 23,981 coronavirus deaths in Tennessee, with an average of 82 per day from Feb. 13-19.



The state currently has 1,778 people hospitalized from the virus, with a decrease of 91 per day from Feb. 13-19.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 12.449 million.



There have been 1,933,494 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 97 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 4,618 cases, up 33; 48 deaths, up 4



Bradley County: 32,832 cases, up 217; 376 deaths, up 13

Grundy County: 3,947 cases, up 34; 68 deaths



Marion County: 8,745 cases, up 103; 121 deaths, up 2



McMinn County: 16,540 cases, up 426; 232 deaths, up 14



Meigs County: 3,323 cases, up 26; 51 deaths, down 1



Polk County: 4,624 cases, up 56; 56 deaths, up 2



Rhea County: 9,890 cases, up 77; 148 deaths, up 7



Sequatchie County: 4,165 cases, up 49; 64 deaths



Knox County: 125,673 cases, up 1,468; 1,228 deaths, up 34



Davidson County: 188,366 cases, up 1,427; 1,568 deaths, up 34



Shelby County: 233,156 cases, up 1,618; 3,081 deaths, up 62