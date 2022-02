Personnel with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive and School Resource Deputy Units arrested Sani’h Deshawn Jenkins, 18, at Howard High School on Thursday.

Jenkins was added on Thursday to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s Top 12 Most Wanted.

After receiving information regarding his whereabouts, Jenkins, a student at Howard High School, was taken into custody without incident.

Jenkins is wanted for robbery and theft of property by the Chattanooga Police Department.