Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, February 26, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

FLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE 
11623 ED WARE RD Apison, 373029799 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRANKLIN, LESTER LAMONTE 
218 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FRAZIER, JAQUONE CHARLES 
507 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.

OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

GARDENHIRE, BRYAN JACOB 
3205 E 44TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GREEN, JOSHUA DARIN 
2061 HIGHWAY 108 WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HARRIS, CORTINO 
1701 NORTH CONCORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

KITE, DAVID RANDALL 
1706 SPRING VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MONROE, HOLLY NICOLE 
233 SOUTH MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

NEELY, EMMETTE EUGENE 
6441 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

OWENS, THOMAS JAMES 
1516 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

PATTY, ERIC BRYON 
1930 MAPLE STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, BOBBY DALE 
8324 OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

RIDLEY, ZOE KAY 
754 WEST STATE LINE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

ROBERTS, WILLIAM ALEXANDER 
506 ACORN COURT HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SCOTT, MAURICE 
200 EVENINGSIDE DR APARTMENT 2 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SHRADER, ANTHONY LEON 
134 WINDING LANE TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SMITH, TIFFANY NM 
1103 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THOMPSON, GERALD QUINTEL 
5419 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W

WILKINS, JESSE LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374054065 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA


