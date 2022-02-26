Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

FLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE

11623 ED WARE RD Apison, 373029799

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRANKLIN, LESTER LAMONTE

218 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



FRAZIER, JAQUONE CHARLES

507 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS.

OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEGARDENHIRE, BRYAN JACOB3205 E 44TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTICVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFGREEN, JOSHUA DARIN2061 HIGHWAY 108 WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARHARRIS, CORTINO1701 NORTH CONCORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTKITE, DAVID RANDALL1706 SPRING VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MONROE, HOLLY NICOLE233 SOUTH MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUIIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONNEELY, EMMETTE EUGENE6441 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTOWENS, THOMAS JAMES1516 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPATTY, ERIC BRYON1930 MAPLE STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAY, BOBBY DALE8324 OAK DR CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000RIDLEY, ZOE KAY754 WEST STATE LINE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)ROBERTS, WILLIAM ALEXANDER506 ACORN COURT HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESCOTT, MAURICE200 EVENINGSIDE DR APARTMENT 2 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESHRADER, ANTHONY LEON134 WINDING LANE TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESMITH, TIFFANY NM1103 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHOMPSON, GERALD QUINTEL5419 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WWILKINS, JESSE LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374054065Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA