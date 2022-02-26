Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
FLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE
11623 ED WARE RD Apison, 373029799
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRANKLIN, LESTER LAMONTE
218 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FRAZIER, JAQUONE CHARLES
507 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.
OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
GARDENHIRE, BRYAN JACOB
3205 E 44TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GREEN, JOSHUA DARIN
2061 HIGHWAY 108 WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARRIS, CORTINO
1701 NORTH CONCORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
KITE, DAVID RANDALL
1706 SPRING VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MONROE, HOLLY NICOLE
233 SOUTH MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
NEELY, EMMETTE EUGENE
6441 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OWENS, THOMAS JAMES
1516 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
PATTY, ERIC BRYON
1930 MAPLE STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, BOBBY DALE
8324 OAK DR CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
RIDLEY, ZOE KAY
754 WEST STATE LINE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ROBERTS, WILLIAM ALEXANDER
506 ACORN COURT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SCOTT, MAURICE
200 EVENINGSIDE DR APARTMENT 2 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHRADER, ANTHONY LEON
134 WINDING LANE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, TIFFANY NM
1103 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THOMPSON, GERALD QUINTEL
5419 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W
WILKINS, JESSE LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374054065
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA