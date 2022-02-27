Police Blotter: Man Says Girlfriend Stole $1,000, She Said He's Lost His Mind; Stolen Car Is Recovered; Man With Blue Hat, Camo Jacket Swipes Tablet At Little Caesar's

A man on Jasmine Street told police he was staying with his girlfriend there and that he had several bags at his girlfriend's residence, one of which contained $1,000 cash. He said that while his back was turned, his girlfriend took the money out of the bag. The girlfriend told police that he had lost his mind and that she had no idea what on earth he was talking about. She said that she never went through his bag and never took $1,000. She said that she actually doesn't think he even owns $1,000. She also told police that he had called his friend to pick him up and took his own bags to his friend's car, so maybe the money was still there. Either way, police have no way of knowing if the man ever had $1,000, and no proof that the girlfriend took the money, or if the man just misplaced the funds. Also, at this point, the man said that he no longer wanted to make a

report and fled the area prior to police finishing the investigation.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported suspicious activity on Tunnel Boulevard. Police checked the area for multiple parties brandishing firearms around a blue vehicle, but there were no people who matched the description.

* * *



A woman on East 28th Street told police her grandson had been on her front porch talking loudly. She wanted him to leave the residence for the night. The grandson said he did not live at the residence and had nowhere else to go. Officers offered to take him to the Community Kitchen and he agreed. He was taken there without incident.

* * *



A woman on Hooker Road told police her catalytic converter had been stolen a few weeks ago. She said she observed two vehicles near her vehicle, which was parked on Hooker Road. She described the two vehicles as a black Cadillac SUV and a black Chrysler 300. She was able to get a photo of the Cadillac SUV registration, which police observed on her phone. This registration did not come back to that observed vehicle. Responding officers did check the area, but were unable to make contact with either vehicle.

* * *

A man on Airport Road told police that last night when he came home from work, he noticed that someone had been inside of his barn and stolen some of his clothes that were in the laundry machine. Also taken were four brand new female purses that were inside a black plastic bag. The man said he suspected that someone had been inside because the barn door was open and some of his clothes were on the ground. He did not have any suspect information.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police they witnessed a vehicle driving all over the roadway at 500 Hwy. 153 northbound. The caller said the vehicle was a black Chevrolet Malibu with TN tag. Police located the vehicle near the 4700 block of Highway 58. Police spoke to the driver and she was not wanted for any outstanding warrants. She said she was fine and did not need any medical or police assistance.

* * *

A woman on Center Street told police that someone went into her vehicle, but did not take anything. She said although she believes she locked the doors, she does not know how the person entered her vehicle.

* * *

An employee at Red Lobster, 2200 Bams Dr., told police he noticed a vehicle in the parking lot with a busted out window and was able to locate the owner. The owner said he had his vehicle parked in the parking lot and it was locked, when someone broke in and took some of his belongings. The man did not wish to prosecute.

* * *



A woman on Anita Drive told police that between 3-7 p.m. that day her Nissan Murano was stolen

from her driveway. She said the vehicle's keys were not with the vehicle and her daughter parked it in the driveway around 3 p.m. The vehicle has a handicap tag on the front. The woman had no idea who could have taken the vehicle. Police put out a BOLO and entered the vehicle into NCIC.

* * *

A caller reported a gray SUV was in the parking lot of Stone Ridge Apartments, 1020 W. 37th St., and several men exited the vehicle and were getting in and out of other vehicles in the parking lot. Police saw the described vehicle with the headlights activated. The vehicle pulled out from a parking spot and left the apartment complex at a high rate of speed. The displayed registration of the vehicle was noted by police. It was discovered that the vehicle was the one stolen earlier from Anita Drive. This vehicle was not pursued, but was able to be observed traveling east on West 37th Street and then south on Alton Park Boulevard. The area was checked for the vehicle in the event it was left somewhere unoccupied. The vehicle was unable to be located. The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied with rear side damage. The vehicle was removed from the NCIC and released to the owner. It was also discovered that this vehicle was involved in a wreck at 2102 Elmendorf St.

* * *

The manager of Little Caesars, 5730 Brainerd Road, told police that a man dressed in a camo pattern jacket with a blue hat entered the store at 1:29 p.m. The man was seen on camera standing near the front counter inside the store. The man waited for employees to look away and then he unplugged a tablet that was lying on the front counter next to the cash register. The manager said he doesn't know what brand the tablet was, but said the approximate value would be $500. The man could be seen leaving the store with the tablet and getting on his bicycle with a dolly attached to the rear.