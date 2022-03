Georgia Has 97 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,793 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 97 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 29,726.There are 1,793 new cases reported on Monday, as that total reaches 1,911,333 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations with the virus are at 107,654, which is an increase of 229 since Friday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 12,333 cases, up 13; 120 deathsChattooga County: 5,239 cases, up 5; 109 deathsDade County: 2,490 cases, up 1; 25 deathsWalker County: 13,369 cases, up 8; 178 deaths, up 2Whitfield County: 27,243 cases, up 5; 375 deaths, up 2

Mitchell Moore Has Last Council Meeting As Signal Mountain Interim City Manager; James Smith Is New Interim

Defense Says It Will Give Other Side Of Charges Against Former UTC Fraternity President

Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths And 62 New Cases; Hospitalizations Continue To Drop

The Monday evening Signal Mountain Town Council meeting was the last one for Interim City Manager Mitchell Moore. It had been expected that a new city manager would be in place before he left. ... (click for more)

Now Ex-Fraternity president Charles Mote, faces sexual battery and assault charges for an incident at an 11th Street fraternity party back in August. The preliminary hearing was continued to ... (click for more)