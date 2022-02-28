Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths And 62 New Cases; Hospitalizations Continue To Drop

The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday reported 62 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 40 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,172.There were two more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Monday, for a total of 1,073. The deaths were reported to both be males; one white and one race not determined; one age 71-80 and one 81 or older.The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 95 in Hamilton County, down from 104 on Friday.Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 21 Hamilton County inpatients and 20 patients are in ICU, down from 25 on Friday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 95,413, which is 98 percent. There are 686 active cases, compared to 1,138 on Friday.

Mitchell Moore Has Last Council Meeting As Signal Mountain Interim City Manager; James Smith Is New Interim

Defense Says It Will Give Other Side Of Charges Against Former UTC Fraternity President

The Monday evening Signal Mountain Town Council meeting was the last one for Interim City Manager Mitchell Moore. It had been expected that a new city manager would be in place before he left.

Now Ex-Fraternity president Charles Mote, faces sexual battery and assault charges for an incident at an 11th Street fraternity party back in August. The preliminary hearing was continued to