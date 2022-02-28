Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths And 62 New Cases; Hospitalizations Continue To Drop
Monday, February 28, 2022
The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday reported 62 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 40 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,172.
There were two more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Monday, for a total of 1,073. The deaths were reported to both be males; one white and one race not determined; one age 71-80 and one 81 or older.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 95 in Hamilton County, down from 104 on Friday.
Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 21 Hamilton County inpatients and 20 patients are in ICU, down from 25 on Friday.
The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 95,413, which is 98 percent. There are 686 active cases, compared to 1,138 on Friday.