Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths And 62 New Cases; Hospitalizations Continue To Drop

Monday, February 28, 2022
The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday reported 62 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 40 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,172. 

There were two more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Monday, for a total of 1,073. The deaths were reported to both be males; one white and one race not determined; one age 71-80 and one 81 or older. 

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 95 in Hamilton County, down from 104 on Friday.
Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 21 Hamilton County inpatients and 20 patients are in ICU, down from 25 on Friday. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 95,413, which is 98 percent. There are 686 active cases, compared to 1,138 on Friday.

Mitchell Moore Has Last Council Meeting As Signal Mountain Interim City Manager; James Smith Is New Interim

Defense Says It Will Give Other Side Of Charges Against Former UTC Fraternity President

The Monday evening Signal Mountain Town Council meeting was the last one for Interim City Manager Mitchell Moore. It had been expected that a new city manager would be in place before he left.

However, after narrowing the list of candidates to two, the council members decided not to move forward with either. So the search has started over from scratch. An employment agreement with

Now Ex-Fraternity president Charles Mote, faces sexual battery and assault charges for an incident at an 11th Street fraternity party back in August. The preliminary hearing was continued to March 24. Mote's defense attorney, Bill Speek, said the case is continued because the district attorney was looking for more time to prepare the case. He said the defense is looking forward

Opinion

Undecided For County Mayor - And Response

First, let me say that I have nothing against any of the three Republican county mayor candidates, but I do have questions and thoughts. Weston Wamp- County mayor is an executive position that requires management of people and departments. It is not just a policy-oriented position. How many direct reports have you ever managed? What level of budget have you ever managed? Have ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Why Are You Fearful?"

On Saturday morning we were bombarded with pictures, stories and tapes of Russian’s invasion of Crimea. We watched body bags being loaded onto carriers, the faces of those fleeing from Kyiv, the capital city, and we wondered where, oh where, will this chaos lead. A new Cold War, NATO troops drawing us into the fight, Russia attacking Miami? What, when, where? It seems not ... (click for more)

Sports

U.S. Soccer Selects Chattanooga Football Club To Host 2nd Round Of 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup At Finley Stadium

U.S. Soccer has announced dates and times for matches in the Second Round of the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup – U.S. Soccer’s National Championship. Chattanooga Football Club will host USL Championship team Memphis 901 FC at 7:00 p.m., April 7 at Finley Stadium. Admission is included in the 2022 Annual Pass . Single game tickets will be available soon at CFCTIX.com . 23 Division ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Love Home Crowd

Tony Vitello sounded like a connoisseur of crowds in relating what his ears were telling him on Saturday. The Tennessee baseball coach had hustled over to Thompson-Boling Arena following his team’s game and grabbed a seat in the front row. From that perch, the sound of 21,678 tumbled down over him like an avalanche throughout the Vols’ 67-62 comeback basketball victory over ... (click for more)


