VIDEO: Firefighter Describes Rescue Of Woman In Burning House

First, let me say that I have nothing against any of the three Republican county mayor candidates, but I do have questions and thoughts. Weston Wamp- County mayor is an executive position that requires management of people and departments. It is not just a policy-oriented position. How many direct reports have you ever managed? What level of budget have you ever managed? Have ... (click for more)

What’s this? With temperatures expected in the 70s later this week, my daffodils are in full flush as I make my monthly stroll through my garden. There is an abundance of orchids and onions to pass around on this, the first of March, but do not be deceived. I have lived too long not to respect the adage: “March comes in like a lion and leaves like a lamb.” Daylight Saving Time ... (click for more)