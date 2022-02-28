VIDEO: Firefighter Describes Rescue Of Woman In Burning House

March 1, 2022
February 28, 2022
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALEXANDER, ERIN NIKOLE
191 AUTUM DR CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST ... (click for more)
A 26-year-old man is facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a dangerous chase and at one point driving directly toward a patrol vehicle.
David Jacob Henegar was finally taken into ... (click for more)
(click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALEXANDER, ERIN NIKOLE
191 AUTUM DR CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VIOLATING ... (click for more)
A 26-year-old man is facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a dangerous chase and at one point driving directly toward a patrol vehicle.
David Jacob Henegar was finally taken into custody after he caused a truck to wreck, then he crashed his vehicle into a pole on Dodds Avenue.
In the incident on Sunday, a deputy was at a convenience store on Hixson Pike when he ... (click for more)
First, let me say that I have nothing against any of the three Republican county mayor candidates, but I do have questions and thoughts.
Weston Wamp- County mayor is an executive position that requires management of people and departments. It is not just a policy-oriented position. How many direct reports have you ever managed? What level of budget have you ever managed? Have ... (click for more)
What’s this? With temperatures expected in the 70s later this week, my daffodils are in full flush as I make my monthly stroll through my garden. There is an abundance of orchids and onions to pass around on this, the first of March, but do not be deceived.
I have lived too long not to respect the adage: “March comes in like a lion and leaves like a lamb.” Daylight Saving Time ... (click for more)
U.S. Soccer has announced dates and times for matches in the Second Round of the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup – U.S. Soccer’s National Championship.
Chattanooga Football Club will host USL Championship team Memphis 901 FC at 7:00 p.m., April 7 at Finley Stadium. Admission is included in the 2022 Annual Pass . Single game tickets will be available soon at CFCTIX.com .
23 Division ... (click for more)
Tony Vitello sounded like a connoisseur of crowds in relating what his ears were telling him on Saturday.
The Tennessee baseball coach had hustled over to Thompson-Boling Arena following his team’s game and grabbed a seat in the front row. From that perch, the sound of 21,678 tumbled down over him like an avalanche throughout the Vols’ 67-62 comeback basketball victory over ... (click for more)