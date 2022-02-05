Hawkins County Man Says $116,548 Was Pulled From His Late Father's Horizon Bank Account In Chattanooga

Authorities said $116,548 was pulled from the Chattanooga bank account of the late father of a man who lives at Surgoinsville, Tn., in Hawkins County.

The man said the money was withdrawn from Horizon bank between Jan. 12 and Jan. 21.

One $42,000 check was made out to Luis Ramirez, while a $15,000 check was made to William Wooster. The latter check was cashed at a credit union in Fairfax, Va.

Other amounts taken out were $42,000 and $2,260 on Jan. 18 and $15,000 and $324 on Jan. 21, the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office was told.