Georgia Has 128 More Coronavirus Deaths And 9,325 New Cases

Monday, February 7, 2022

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 128 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 28,090.

There are 9,325 new cases reported on Monday, as that total reaches 1,876,971 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations with the virus are at 104,459, which is an increase of 433 since Friday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 11,966 cases, up 58; 111 deaths

Chattooga County: 5,141 cases, up 30; 101 deaths

Dade County: 2,423 cases, up 9; 23 deaths

Walker County: 12,977 cases, up 52; 159 deaths, up 2

Whitfield County: 26,779 cases, up 108; 350 deaths, up 2


Hamilton County Has 383 New COVID Cases And 8 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday reported 383 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 975 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 95,145. There were eight more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Monday, for a total of 1,015. It is reported the deaths were seven males and one female; seven white and one black; one age 51-60, ... (click for more)

