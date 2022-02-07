Georgia Has 128 More Coronavirus Deaths And 9,325 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 128 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 28,090.

There are 9,325 new cases reported on Monday, as that total reaches 1,876,971 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations with the virus are at 104,459, which is an increase of 433 since Friday.

Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 11,966 cases, up 58; 111 deaths



Chattooga County: 5,141 cases, up 30; 101 deaths



Dade County: 2,423 cases, up 9; 23 deaths



Walker County: 12,977 cases, up 52; 159 deaths, up 2

Whitfield County: 26,779 cases, up 108; 350 deaths, up 2