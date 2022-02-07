Collegedale Plans To Honor Mike Carter

The city of Collegedale has started the process of renaming a public area to honor the late State Rep. Mike Carter for his achievements and contributions to the city. The resolution that passed unanimously gave City Manager Wayon Hines authority to write a letter to the Hamilton County Legislative delegation asking for their assistance in renaming an intersection, the section of a road or bridge. Rep. Carter grew up in the Ooltewah-Ringgold Road area on his family’s farm. The exact location that will be renamed in his honor will be determined at a later date.

During the discussion, council member Phil Garver brought up the idea for the city to have a committee determine appropriate criteria for when Collegedale renames public spaces in the future. But he said he “was certainly in favor of doing this for Rep. Carter.”

Another unanimous vote gave approval for a new building automation system for the Collegedale city hall and library buildings. The low bid was $28,373 and it was included in the budget. The new system will control heating and air conditioning in the buildings for efficiency. Lights and electric use could be added later. City Manager Hines said a similar system installed by Sevierville, a city comparable in size to Collegedale, resulted in saving half of prior electric costs and one third of gas costs.

A vacancy on the Parks and Recreation Board was filled with the approval of Robert Gould. The commissioners were told that Mr. Gould has lived in Collegedale for seven years and has been active on the foundation board as treasurer and as a volunteer helping with the latest programs and events the department has held.

After attending the Chinese New Year celebration at Collegedale Commons, Commissioner Garver said that he thinks it would be a good idea for the city to clear up a mistaken belief that everything that happens at the Collegedale Commons is sponsored by the city. One comment he heard last weekend was disapproving of celebrating China “with all that is going on there now.”

The event was actually organized by a church as a fundraiser and had nothing to do with the city, said the commissioner. Mayor Katie Lamb and Commissioner Debbie Baker also attended the New Years event and described it as a very nice celebration sharing their customs and that is what the city wants. All commissioners agreed that Collegedale welcomes this type of activity and diversity. ”People find things to complain about that they do not really understand,” said Vice Mayor Tim Johnson.

Commissioner Garver also brought up the issue of residents in Collegedale being unable to get the city’s name on their driver’s license because the zip code is Ooltewah. He asked for this to be looked into. “Your driver’s license should tell the truth about where you live,” he said.

The city manager announced that a community survey will become available and can be logged into on the city’s website this coming Friday. He also said with no business to conduct, the planning commission will not meet next week at the regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 14.