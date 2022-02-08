Police Blotter: Homeowner Finds Rusty Gun In Backyard; Woman Acting Strange Is Upset About Her Life Choices

A homeowner on Montview Drive told police they found a gun. When the officer arrived, the homeowner took the officer into their backyard and showed a gun in their bushes. The gun was rusty and appeared to have been outside for a long time. The homeowner said police were chasing someone who jumped their fence on Jan. 13, 2020. The homeowner said they didn't know if the two things were related but that was the only way they could think of the gun would have gotten there. The officer ran the gun through NCIC and it has not been reported stolen. The officer took the gun to Property.

Police found a black Land Rover in the parking lot of America's Best Inn at 7017 Lee Hwy. The vehicle had the windows down and had a license plate that did not return on file. Police did not locate the occupants of the vehicle.

While on routine patrol on West 6th Street, an officer saw a white Toyota Camry parked on the street near Hotel Indigo without a license plate. The officer ran the VIN and found it to belong to a woman. The tag had not been reported stolen and it is unknown if the woman is aware the tag is not on her vehicle. The officer called the woman and left a voicemail.

A man told police one of his vehicles, a 1983 Cadillac Deville, was taken from Jay's Bar at 1914 Wilder St. The man was made aware of this by his father. The man said the car is not drivable and must have been towed. He said the keys were not in the car. Inside the Cadillac are two side spoiler pieces valued at approximately $100. As of right now, the man does not have any suspect information. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

While conducting an arrest on Signal Mountain Road, a man’s phone was removed from his pocket and set on top of a patrol vehicle. It is unclear if the phone was ever secured inside the patrol car for transport. It is believed however, the phone was not secured and lost during transport. The man was notified his phone could not be located upon arrival at Silverdale Jail and the man was understanding of the accidental error.

Police responded to a vandalism incident at Applebees at 5606 Brainerd Road. An employee said when he was leaving work, he noticed that someone had attempted to remove the catalytic converter from his Ford Ranger. The officer saw the exhaust pipe directly behind the catalytic converter just before the second collector sawed off. Additionally, the officer noticed that the forward collector that connects the Y pipe was not tampered with. Therefore, the catalytic converter was not entirely removed or cut out. The employee told police it would cost around $100 to repair.



A woman on Hickory Trace Circle told police she was unable to park her car in her driveway because an unoccupied vehicle was blocking her path. The woman was going to wait at the Speedway until police checked out the vehicle. The officer arrived and found a gold Honda Accord in the roadway and blocking the woman’s driveway. The car was also partially blocking a nearby fire hydrant. The doors were left unlocked but the keys were not found. The car was towed to 1709 Chickamauga Loop by Airport Wrecker because it was a traffic hazard.

A car was left running and unattended in an owner’s driveway on Peggy Lane. Someone took the vehicle, but it was found at 404 Tunnel Blvd. about 15 minutes later. The car was not entered into NCIC since it was recovered. The owner wants to press charges but will have to wait til footage can be reviewed per RTIC/Auto Crimes. The possible suspects left in a red, four-door sedan parked in the rear of the apartments at 404 Tunnel Blvd. No prints were able to be lifted from the car.

An employee at Fesco at 1209 South Watkins St. told police a customer had found a projectile in the parking lot by his vehicle. The employee had placed the projectile in a plastic bag for police. Police recovered the projectile and put it into Chattanooga Police property division.

An officer was called to check on a person walking in the road on East 11th Street. The officer found two men who kind of fit the description, sitting in the area. They had not seen or heard of anyone walking in the road. They were told they cannot be lying around and asked them to move to a less visible place if they intend on taking a nap.

Police were called to Lowe’s at 5425 Hwy 153 on a report of a woman, wearing a gray pull-over and red pants, running around parking lots and acting strange. An officer spoke with the woman who said she was upset about, what she described as, life choices. After speaking with her for a moment, she did not appear to be a danger to herself or others. The woman said she felt safe and did not need assistance.