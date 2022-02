Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, ADRIAN D

1725 N CONCORD RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE



ANTHONY, TAMMIE RENEE

214 S CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BAILEY, MICHAEL JAMAAL

8108 HOLLY HILLS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBAKER, CHRISTOPHER DEAN1999 HARDWOOD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEBAKER, LAKISHA RENEE2219 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000BAXTER, ROBERT ALLEN7728 N DENT HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTBEHL, KENNETH EUGENE727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)BROWN, TANESHA NICHOLE1112 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT UNDER 1000DANIEL, JOSEPH PRESTON6915 STARLITE RD. HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DONEGAN, NATHANIEL DUAN4712 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYENGLAND, JERRY WALLACE1300 TUNNEL BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFEFIELDS, BRITNI LASHAE1225 MILLWEE HOLLOW RD CHICKAMUNGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFFLICK, BRITTANY D920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE REPORTSDISORDERLY CONDUCTGABRIEL-VASQUEZ, ELIAS BERNABE2608 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGAMBLE, AMY BETH1310 SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARGILBERT, TERRY ALVIN7313 EDGEFIELD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency:FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE CATOOSGROOMES, KIMBERLY D448 CREST DROIVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARHARRIS, JODY950 SPRING CREEK RD EAST RIDGE, 30741Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARRISON, ZACHARY JAMES312 ROSA L. PARKS AVE SAH # Nashville, 37243Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUHEATON, BONNIE ANNETTE8250 OLD CLEVELAND HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HENDRICKS, TERESSA ANNE12981 N MAIN ST TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000HINDS, JANET ELAINE207 PORT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSTON, CHRISTY DENISE7313 EDGEFIELD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)JUMP, TREVAH VEE920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTLANE, JAY EMMANUEL QUEST418 N BROADWAY KNOXVILLE, 37917Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYLOPEZ-RIVERA, JARION ALFREDO2810 S. HAWTHORNE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTLOWERY, ANNA DEBORD129 BELREE ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LYLES, JESIAH JAMES1035 CARSON RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MALCHASKI, CHRISTY MARIE7508 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORMCLAIN, FRED MICHAEL44 WEATHERSTONE LN ROCK SPRING, 307398026Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARMITCHELL, DAIJAH2510 FOREST VILLAS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCUSTODIAL INTERFERENCEMORGAN, BRANDON LENELL4806 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCESUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONOKELLY, JAMIE LYNN170 BACKDRAFT LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOTTS, AARON ALAN98 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATION911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)RICHARDSON, JEFFERY T3616 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULTROACH, JEFFERY LEBRON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRODGERS, SKYLER CRAWFORD615 BROWNS AVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA MARIEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHOULDERS, RICHARD MATHEW3309 HILLWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURTSMITH, AARON LEE8621 PERSHING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT UNDER $1000SMITH, JAVON D3971 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTFALSE IMPRISONMENTTALLANT, DAVID BRIAN10903 DAFFODIL CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHACKER, CHRISTOPHER DION1809 BOLLINGER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTRIPLETT, ELISHA CHANCE453 LITTLE MOUNTAIN LN CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYTURNER, MYISHHA LICOLE1001 EMMETT AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVELASQUEZ-MORALES, EDWIN FRANKI1539 BURNS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONVINSON, LAKISHA M2433 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWOMACK, CHRISTOPHER JAMES3109 E 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374073017Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVOP (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II)VOP ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)VOP AGGRAVATED BURGLARYYATES, BRITNEY TRESAN9234 ALABAMA HWY RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTYOUNCE, TONYA RANA1410 N MACK SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION