Weston Wamp Says Matt Hullander Campaign Using Consultant Known For "Nasty Tactics"

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

County Mayor candidate Weston Wamp said the Matt Hullander campaign is using a consultant "who uses nasty tactics."

The Hullander campaign on its first quarter report said it had paid Chip Saltsman $5,000 for consulting work to date.

Mr. Wamp said, "This morning the Free Press editorial page reported that one of my opponents sent the message to voters that he plans to go low by hiring the most notorious negative campaign consultant in Tennessee history. 

"But don’t worry, our issue focused campaign will win the day.

"The last time Chip Saltsman was hired to manage a Republican primary campaign in Hamilton County, his nasty tactics backfired and his candidate received just 15 percent of the vote in 2018."


Police Blotter: Homeowner Finds Rusty Gun In Backyard; Woman Acting Strange Is Upset About Her Life Choices

City Public Works Deputy Administrator Donald Stone Dies Unexpectedly

Police Blotter: Homeowner Finds Rusty Gun In Backyard; Woman Acting Strange Is Upset About Her Life Choices

A homeowner on Montview Drive told police they found a gun. When the officer arrived, the homeowner took the officer into their backyard and showed a gun in their bushes. The gun was rusty and appeared to have been outside for a long time. The homeowner said police were chasing someone who jumped their fence on Jan. 13, 2020. The homeowner said they didn't know if the two things ... (click for more)

City Public Works Deputy Administrator Donald Stone Dies Unexpectedly

Donald W. Stone, the city's deputy public works administrator, has died unexpectedly. Mayor Tim Kelly wrote to city staff members, " I am deeply saddened to inform you today that Donald Stone, a valued member of our Public Works team and a friend to many across the City of Chattanooga, passed away unexpectedly last night. "Donald was always quick to bring humor to a situation ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ken Combs And Robert Eldridge Will Be Missed In Red Bank

Small businesses are the backbone of any community. Red Bank recently lost two strong businessmen, Ken Combs and Robert Eldridge, who were always there for us. For several decades, Mr. Combs operated the Gulf Station on Dayton Boulevard. He got us to work and school when our vehicles wouldn’t start or just needed routine service. Mr. Combs later re-located to 4710 Dayton Blvd. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Eddie And His Shrimp

Ever so often the best stories recirculate on the Internet and over the weekend one of my favorites about sheer gratitude popped up on my screen. Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker, whose name is enshrined in our Medal of Honor Museum, is perhaps one of the bravest of the brave but his most vivid stripes came when he was lost at sea for 24 days during World War II. I don’t know who ... (click for more)

Sports

Light On Her Feet - Karsen Murphy Made A Leap Of Faith And Landed With The Mocs

When most basketball players fall, a once-coordinated athlete loses all ability to control their limbs and they crash to the floor like a rock hitting still pond water. Gravity wins out over reflexes and the result is often the painful scene of a body slamming into the hardwood and sliding a few inches or feet afterward. This is especially true of taller players, whose momentum ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard on Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard has been named one of 30 players to the 2022 Naismith Trophy Midseason Team, making her a strong candidate for national player of the year. This is the third straight season that Howard, a former standout for Coach Jason Reuter at Bradley Central High School, has been tabbed to the Naismith Trophy’s midseason ... (click for more)


