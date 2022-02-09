Police Blotter: Woman At Mapco Has $20 And Mac And Cheese Stolen; Pedestrian At Sam's Club Hits And Dents Passing Truck With Hand

Police were called to Mapco at 100 West 20th St. by an anonymous person. The caller went into the Mapco and bought some mac and cheese. While in the parking lot, she was approached by a black male in a red puffy jacket. The man said "what you got" and flicked open his jacket. He then proceeded to pat the exterior of her clothes. The woman said she gave the man $20 and her mac and cheese and left. She said she was not threatened at any time and no weapon was ever displayed or implied. She didn't want to press any charges or "do anything with this."

* * *

A woman called police and said she went through Facebook to sell a cell phone reception amplifier. She said she sent a package to Runyan Drive and never received payment. The officer attempted to make contact with a resident of the address and was unable to speak with anyone. The woman’s main concern was with this person attempting to do this to other people and hoping police speaking with them would deter them from doing it in the future.

* * *

A woman told police she accidentally broke the garage gate in the parking garage at Rock/Creek, 231 Broad St. Police saw the "let down" arm of the gate removed from the stationary post lying on the ground.

* * *

Police were called to LYNC Logistics at 2407 8th Ave. on a call of a suspicious vehicle. The officer spoke with a man and woman who said they were taking pictures of trucks that they were looking to buy for their pressure washing business. They were passing through and saw the trucks off the interstate and wanted to see what they looked like in person.

* * *

A woman told police she got a message on Facebook Messenger from who she thought was her husband's aunt. This person messaged her numerous times and claimed that she had received a $50,000 loan that does not have to be paid back. The person enticed her to message a Robert Gordon, Jr., who would help her through the process of getting the money. She became suspicious of this and asked the person some personal questions which the person could only know unless she was the aunt. The person could not answer the questions. The woman said she has not contacted the Gordon person and has not given out any information to anyone. Police recommended that she contact Facebook and report this.

* * *

An employee of Microtel and Suites at 7014 McCutcheon Road found a wallet in the back of his truck that contained the identities of multiple different people. The employee said she looked everyone up in the system and none has ever stayed at the location. The wallet was taken to CPD Property.

* * *

A man on Derby Downs Drive said someone has used white spray paint to write “Move Faggot” on the front of his house. He discovered this around 9 a.m. and he last saw the front of the house when he got home around 10 a.m. the day before. He said he has no idea who could have done this.

* * *

A man on Glass Street turned a non-working firearm into the Chattanooga Police Department. He said the firearm belonged to his grandfather who passed away the night before. He gave the firearm to a sergeant who turned it into Property.

* * *

Police conducted a wellness check at 100 Stringer St. to follow up with a few homeless people camping there. They found the camp vacant.

* * *

A woman on Montview Drive was standing outside her residence and told police there was a woman inside hiding from police. The woman asked the officer to go inside and tell the woman to leave and be trespassed from the property. The officer entered the home but was unable to find the woman. It appears she left through the back door. The woman gave the officer the other woman’s phone number and the officer tried to call her but she did not answer. The officer told the woman to call back if she needed more help.

* * *



While traveling westbound on West 20th Street, an officer saw a gold Pontiac GAS traveling eastbound with a temporary tag that was unreadable. The officer turned around and activated emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop. After coming to a complete stop, the officer spoke with the driver who seemed to be visibly nervous. He explained the car belonged to his girlfriend and they had not had a chance to get it registered. At that time the vehicle’s theft status was checked and the driver was checked for any wants or warrants. After everything came back clear the driver was released with a verbal warning.

* * *

A man was driving through the parking lot of the Sam's Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. and someone struck his truck. He said he didn't know someone damaged his truck until he arrived home. He called police when he saw a dent on the passenger-side fender. The man said the damage done was approximately $500. The officer saw the incident take place on video surveillance and saw a black male wearing a face mask and a reflective vest walking in the parking lot. While the man was walking in the parking lot, he was seen using his cell phone. As the man was driving his red Silverado near the man walking toward the store, it appears that he failed to stop for the man who was about to cross in the parking lot in order to go in the store. As he passed the man, he struck with his hand the same spot that was dented on the man’s truck. It appears that the man was startled to see a vehicle in close proximity to him in the parking lot. The officer was unable to tell if the man intentionally tried to damage the man’s truck or if he was startled by the man driving so close to him. The man then continued in the Sam's Club to shop for groceries. The officer was able to obtain the Sam's Club membership ID for the man, however was unable to positively identify him due to the face mask. The officer did try to contact him but no one answered after several attempts. Police will not be taking out warrants unless the man can be positively identified and to see if he intentionally damaged the truck.