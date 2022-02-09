Health Department To Distribute COVID Test Kits At Tennessee Riverpark Vaccination Site

The Health Department has received a shipment of 1500 QuickVue rapid-antigen COVID test kits and will be distributing them at the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site.

"Due to traffic and safety concerns, we will only be distributing 750 kits daily, beginning Thursday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 11 at our Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site," officials said.

Distribution will start at 8:30 a.m. each day. These kits are available by drive-thru only.

"We will only be distributing test kits during this time and will begin administering vaccines those days at 10:30 a.m. As a point of note, vehicles will be turned away if they are parked on the shoulder of the highway or blocking traffic," officials said.

For questions, call the hotline at 423-209-8383 or visit the online vaccine calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.