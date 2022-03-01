Pennsylvania Man Who Was An Administrator Of Site In Which Members Traded Child Pornography Pleads Guilty In Chattanooga Federal Court

A Pennsylvania man who was an administrator of an Internet site where members were required to submit images and videos of child pornography has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess child pornography.

Alexander Vanar Berisha appeared before Federal Magistrate Susan K. Lee.

He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors said an FBI agent intercepted child pornography images sent by Berisha. Agents subsequently confiscated his Samsung Galaxy and found some 200 pornographic images on it.

Those included one video and 12 images that Berisha had supplied to the group known as Wicked Boners. Authorities said the group focuses on young boys.

At one point Berisha urged others in the group, "Hey guys, plz post and keep this group active."

It was found that Berisha posted pornographic images of young boys on three consecutive days in April 2020.