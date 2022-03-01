Hamilton County Reports 1 More COVID Death And 39 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 39 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 62 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,211.There was one more death from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Tuesday, for a total of 1,074. The death was reported to be a white female, age 71-80.The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 88 in Hamilton County, down from 95 on Monday. One more is hospitalized with suspected COVID.There are 17 Hamilton County inpatients and 18 patients are in ICU, down from 20 on Monday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 95,552, which is 98 percent. There are 615 active cases, compared to 686 on Monday.