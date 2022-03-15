CHATTANOOGA MOCS A #13 SEED. WILL PLAY #4 SEED ILLINOIS IN PITTSBURGH
 Monday, March 14, 2022 54.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALMAND, JEFFREY LYNN 
402 LOOKOUT CIRCLE TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

ARELLANO, JORGE ISABEL 
4302 WOODLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ARRELLANO-FLORES, RAUL 
4446 PALOMINO DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BILLUPS, MALACHI 
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

BYRD, PHILLIP LAMAR 
445 BONAVISTA LN TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CAMPBELL, COLTON ISAIAH 
4986 SAGINAW RD COLLEGEDALE, 37315 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLVIN, TOMMY 
5406 12 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Conservation
EXTORTION
STALKING

COX, BOBBY GENE 
5305 MTN.

CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOUGLAS, KRISTOPHER KYLE 
715 MANSION CIR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374052246 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FLEISCHER, VANESSA A 
29776 PHILLIPS AVE WICKLIFFE, 44092 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FOWLER, NICHOLAS 
858 WELLS ROAD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HAMMONDS, SHAWANNA MARIE 
1213 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KING, KAMESHA YVETTE 
206 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LADD, JASON M 
126 S ASTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, VALERIE DARLENE 
211 LOYD SPRINGS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LORENZEN, JAKE ANDREW 
311 LAKEVIEW CIRCLE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LOVE, DEMETRES ANTWOINE 
303 FIELDS AVE DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCCULLOUGH, BRANDY NICOLE 
3101 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000

PENDERGRASS, LEE ANTHONY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRESTON, MIA MARIE 
1615 WILLIAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
HARASSMENT

RESPICIO, KARMEN ROSE 
81 EDGEWOOD CIRCLE FORT OLGETHORPE, 307423011 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000

RODRIQUEZ MACIEL, NERI ROMAN 
4309 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SMITH, CEDRIC DEMOND 
1304 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STANTON, BRADFORD JULIAN 
3905 REDDING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT

SUTTON, ROBIN FRED 
2436 NORTH BRIARE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORGERY

THOMAS, AUSTIN BARKER 
1211 ALBANY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VERA, OSCAR M 
EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WICKLE, JOHN J 
TRAVELER , 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


March 15, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 14, 2022

John Shearer: Remembering Great Riverside High Basketball Teams, Part 1

March 14, 2022

Fire Destroys Auto/Garage Business Monday Evening; Owner And His Brother Are Injured


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALMAND, JEFFREY LYNN 402 LOOKOUT CIRCLE TRENTON, 30752 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship won by the boys’ basketball team at Riverside High School, the former school located on 3rd Street where the Chattanooga School ... (click for more)

An auto/garage business was destroyed by fire Monday evening in Dallas Bay. An auto mechanic called 911 reporting a garage fire at his business. At 7:55 p.m., Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALMAND, JEFFREY LYNN 402 LOOKOUT CIRCLE TRENTON, 30752 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ARELLANO, JORGE ISABEL 4302 WOODLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37363 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Remembering Great Riverside High Basketball Teams, Part 1

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship won by the boys’ basketball team at Riverside High School, the former school located on 3rd Street where the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences now is. On March 18 of that year, with Anthony “Woosie” Roberts scoring 24 points, the Trojans beat a familiar foe – rival Howard High – in the finals by ... (click for more)

Opinion

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Blame High Gas Prices On Biden

The liberal headline read “Don’t Blame Gas Prices on Joe Biden And Democratic Energy Policy” but in the words of experts, that’s hardly the truth. Greg Sindelar is the CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation and he doesn’t blink when he says emphatically, “Biden can only blame himself.” Sindelar claims gasoline was selling for around $2.20 per gallon when Biden was elected and ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Vols And Mocs Better Than Their Seed Indicates

Things are a lot different in 2022 as the Tennessee Volunteers head to the NCAA Tournament. For the first time since 1979, the Vols are going into March Madness after a win. That win was an impressive 65-50 victory over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament finals. Tennessee never trailed in the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the red hot Aggies. It was a complete victory ... (click for more)

Mocs Are #13 Seed; To Play Illinois In Pittsburgh

The Chattanooga Mocs are playing fourth-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament as a 13 seed. They and their faithful supporters packed one side of the Roundhouse on Selection Sunday to watch CBS's national broadcast. The McKenzie Arena crowd was briefly shown a few times during the broadcast. "Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors