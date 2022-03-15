Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALMAND, JEFFREY LYNN
402 LOOKOUT CIRCLE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
ARELLANO, JORGE ISABEL
4302 WOODLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ARRELLANO-FLORES, RAUL
4446 PALOMINO DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BILLUPS, MALACHI
3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
BYRD, PHILLIP LAMAR
445 BONAVISTA LN TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CAMPBELL, COLTON ISAIAH
4986 SAGINAW RD COLLEGEDALE, 37315
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLVIN, TOMMY
5406 12 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Conservation
EXTORTION
STALKING
COX, BOBBY GENE
5305 MTN.
CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOUGLAS, KRISTOPHER KYLE
715 MANSION CIR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374052246
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FLEISCHER, VANESSA A
29776 PHILLIPS AVE WICKLIFFE, 44092
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FOWLER, NICHOLAS
858 WELLS ROAD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HAMMONDS, SHAWANNA MARIE
1213 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KING, KAMESHA YVETTE
206 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LADD, JASON M
126 S ASTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, VALERIE DARLENE
211 LOYD SPRINGS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LORENZEN, JAKE ANDREW
311 LAKEVIEW CIRCLE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOVE, DEMETRES ANTWOINE
303 FIELDS AVE DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCULLOUGH, BRANDY NICOLE
3101 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000
PENDERGRASS, LEE ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRESTON, MIA MARIE
1615 WILLIAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
HARASSMENT
RESPICIO, KARMEN ROSE
81 EDGEWOOD CIRCLE FORT OLGETHORPE, 307423011
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
RODRIQUEZ MACIEL, NERI ROMAN
4309 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SMITH, CEDRIC DEMOND
1304 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STANTON, BRADFORD JULIAN
3905 REDDING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT
SUTTON, ROBIN FRED
2436 NORTH BRIARE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORGERY
THOMAS, AUSTIN BARKER
1211 ALBANY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VERA, OSCAR M
EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WICKLE, JOHN J
TRAVELER ,
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)