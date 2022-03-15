Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALMAND, JEFFREY LYNN

402 LOOKOUT CIRCLE TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



ARELLANO, JORGE ISABEL

4302 WOODLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ARRELLANO-FLORES, RAUL

4446 PALOMINO DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BILLUPS, MALACHI

3301 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00



BYRD, PHILLIP LAMAR

445 BONAVISTA LN TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CAMPBELL, COLTON ISAIAH

4986 SAGINAW RD COLLEGEDALE, 37315

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLVIN, TOMMY

5406 12 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: Dept of Conservation

EXTORTION

STALKING



COX, BOBBY GENE

5305 MTN.

CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: OtherTHEFT OF PROPERTYDOUGLAS, KRISTOPHER KYLE715 MANSION CIR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374052246Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTFLEISCHER, VANESSA A29776 PHILLIPS AVE WICKLIFFE, 44092Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTFOWLER, NICHOLAS858 WELLS ROAD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHAMMONDS, SHAWANNA MARIE1213 BELMEADE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KING, KAMESHA YVETTE206 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLADD, JASON M126 S ASTER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEWIS, VALERIE DARLENE211 LOYD SPRINGS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTLORENZEN, JAKE ANDREW311 LAKEVIEW CIRCLE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELOVE, DEMETRES ANTWOINE303 FIELDS AVE DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARMCCULLOUGH, BRANDY NICOLE3101 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000PENDERGRASS, LEE ANTHONYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRESTON, MIA MARIE1615 WILLIAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankHARASSMENTRESPICIO, KARMEN ROSE81 EDGEWOOD CIRCLE FORT OLGETHORPE, 307423011Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000RODRIQUEZ MACIEL, NERI ROMAN4309 GREENBRIAR RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANESMITH, CEDRIC DEMOND1304 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STANTON, BRADFORD JULIAN3905 REDDING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCTSUTTON, ROBIN FRED2436 NORTH BRIARE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFORGERYTHOMAS, AUSTIN BARKER1211 ALBANY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTVERA, OSCAR MEAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONWICKLE, JOHN JTRAVELER ,Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)