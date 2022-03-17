Nathan Odum Found Guilty Of Aggravated Robbery

A jury in Hamilton County Criminal Court on Wednesday found Nathan Lebron Odum Jr. guilty of aggravated robbery for the holdup of a T-Mobile store on Cummings Highway on March 26, 2018.

Assistant District Attorney Colin Campbell said Odum was unable to get into the time delayed safe, but he forced the employees to open the registers and made off with the cash.

Lead Detective Terry Barnes with the Chattanooga Police Department obtained suspect information from employees with T-Mobile, along with store video, and identified Odum as the robber. He was spotted and taken into custody the same day.

Judge Tom Greenholtz set a sentencing date for May 18.

Odum, who is 25, faces a possible sentence of between eight and 20 years in prison.