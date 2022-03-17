Freddie Freeman leaves Braves for the Dodgers
Nathan Odum Found Guilty Of Aggravated Robbery

Thursday, March 17, 2022
Nathan Odum
Nathan Odum

A jury in Hamilton County Criminal Court on Wednesday found Nathan Lebron Odum Jr. guilty of aggravated robbery for the holdup of a T-Mobile store on Cummings Highway on March 26, 2018.

 

Assistant District Attorney Colin Campbell said Odum was unable to get into the time delayed safe, but he forced the employees to open the registers and made off with the cash.

 

Lead Detective Terry Barnes with the Chattanooga Police Department obtained suspect information from employees with T-Mobile, along with store video, and identified Odum as the robber.

He was spotted and taken into custody the same day.

 

Judge Tom Greenholtz set a sentencing date for May 18.

 

Odum, who is 25, faces a possible sentence of between eight and 20 years in prison.


March 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Nervous Women May Be Engaged In Prostitution; Lady Says Mom Stole Her Identity

March 17, 2022

Chattanooga Woman, 21, Indicted For Attempted Murder

March 17, 2022

Rhea County Facing $1.58 Million Cost Of Repairing Road Leading To The Landfill


Police responded to perform a well-being check on Center Street and found two different white females in room 206. When police knocked on the door they could hear the females inside talking. ... (click for more)

A 21-year-old Chattanooga woman has been indicted for attempted first-degree murder. Ke Asia Shropshire of 2506 Laura St., Apt. B, was taken into custody after the Grand Jury action. The ... (click for more)

Rhea County officials said heavy trucks going to the landfill have damaged Smyrna Lane so much that it will cost $1.58 million to fix it. Officials said the operators of the landfill have ... (click for more)



Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: St. Patrick's Day!

It’s now been over 50 years since my boyhood idol, Jim Murray, wrote one of the funniest columns about St. Patrick’s day. Today is the day each year when everyone loves all that is Irish and to know Jim Murray – maybe the best sportswriter ever – was to love him. Oh yes, Jim was an Irishman, through and through, and this was long before a tragic awareness we call “politically proper” ... (click for more)

"King Versus King" - The Heavyweight Matchup Of Mocs' De Sousa vs Illini's Cockburn

Kofi Cockburn is a massive human being. This is not exactly breaking news, as the 7-0 and 285 pound junior All-American has used his gigantic frame and deft touch to put up 20 and 10 for the Fighting Illini all season. In a matter of months, he will probably hear his name called in the NBA draft, where a team will gamble on that productivity and size translating to the highest ... (click for more)

Lipscomb’s 2 Homers Power Vols Past EKU

With a sublime showing from Trey Lipscomb at the plate and five pitchers combining for a one-hitter, the No. 2 Tennessee baseball team defeated Eastern Kentucky, 7-1, Wednesday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Zander Sechrist turned in another masterful outing, going five innings and tying a career-high in strikeouts with seven. He only gave up one run, a solo home run in ... (click for more)


