2 Chattanooga Men Charged With Distributing Large Amounts Of Deadly Fentanyl

Two Chattanooga men have been charged by federal authorities with distributing large amounts of fentanyl, which has brought on a number of overdose deaths.

Dejuan Cooper was arrested initially after agents on Jan. 25 got permission for a wiretap of phones used by Cooper. Agents were able to listen to a number of conversations on fentanyl deals beginning on Feb. 11.

Afterward, Cooper and Edward Ayala were indicted by a federal Grand Jury on drug selling charges.

Prosecutors said Cooper faces enhanced punishment because of a prior conviction for a violent felony - facilitation to commit aggravated robbery. Also he had a prior federal conviction for crack cocaine sales.