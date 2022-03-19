Mocs lead Illinois Almost All The Way, But Fall At The End
2 Chattanooga Men Charged With Distributing Large Amounts Of Deadly Fentanyl

Saturday, March 19, 2022
Dejuan Cooper
Two Chattanooga men have been charged by federal authorities with distributing large amounts of fentanyl, which has brought on a number of overdose deaths.

Dejuan Cooper was arrested initially after agents on Jan. 25 got permission for a wiretap of phones used by Cooper. Agents were able to listen to a number of conversations on fentanyl deals beginning on Feb. 11.

Afterward, Cooper and Edward Ayala were indicted by a federal Grand Jury on drug selling charges.

Prosecutors said Cooper faces enhanced punishment because of a prior conviction for a violent felony - facilitation to commit aggravated robbery. Also he had a prior federal conviction for crack cocaine sales.

 

 

Edward Ayala
March 19, 2022

The Senate Education Committee chairman said Monday he believes county commissioners should sock away money to prepare for the effects of a new K-12 funding formula on local taxes. Senators ... (click for more)

A bill to expand the federal E-Verify program progressed in the legislature Tuesday as part of an effort to crack down on employment of undocumented workers. The Senate Commerce and Labor ... (click for more)

Legislation designed to shift “under-utilized” public school buildings to charter schools looked like it was dead this week but then resurfaced the same day, drawing a rebuke from a subcommittee ... (click for more)



Senators Challenge K-12 Funding Formula Impact On Local Taxes

The Senate Education Committee chairman said Monday he believes county commissioners should sock away money to prepare for the effects of a new K-12 funding formula on local taxes. Senators are trying to figure out the effect of a $9.5 billion funding formula shift on local governments, which are to be held harmless for three years, meaning the portion they pay in a 70-30 percent ... (click for more)

E-Verify Expansion Moves Through Committee

A bill to expand the federal E-Verify program progressed in the legislature Tuesday as part of an effort to crack down on employment of undocumented workers. The Senate Commerce and Labor Committee voted to amend SB1780 to expand the E-Verify program to businesses with 35 employees instead of 25, as the bill was originally written. Tennessee law currently only requires businesses ... (click for more)

Writing Off The Black Vote

Ms. Wamp, In reply to your recent statements regarding the NAACP I’d like you to know that those for or against your candidacy would respect you more if you’d simply gone to your Republican forum and said, “I really don’t give a d--n about the African American vote. Thank you for your time.” In my humble opinion what you and others of your persuasion fail to understand about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

THIS WEEK’S ONE-LINERS * -- Chinese carryout - $27.50. Gas to get there - $6.25. Getting home then realizing they didn't give you one of the containers – Riceless... * -- Many are cold, few are frozen. * -- When you're wrong admit it, when you're right shut up. * -- Look for something positive in each day, even if some days you have to look harder. * -- At the Acme ... (click for more)

Chattanooga's Tournament Ends Against Illinois In Thriller

Malachi Smith’s fadeaway with a couple seconds left looked good as it flew through the air. The score was 52-51 and a crowd that was mostly pro-Chattanooga held its breath. All five Illinois and Chattanooga players, the 20,000 people in the arena, and the hundreds of thousands watching on TV all watched the ball make its descent and then clank off the rim. After leading for almost ... (click for more)

Vols Face Michigan In 2nd Round Of March Madness

The No. 3 seed Tennessee basketball team continues NCAA Tournament action Saturday in Indianapolis, taking on No. 11 seed Michigan in the Round of 32 at 5:15 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can catch Saturday's game on CBS and online or on any mobile device through the CBS Sports app. Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analysis) and Jamie Erdahl (reporter) will ... (click for more)


