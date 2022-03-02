2 Missing Cavers Found Early Wednesday Morning Deep In Lookout Mountain Cave

2 missing cavers were found at 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, in a cave at the foot of Lookout Mountain after an hours-long search. They were found in the farthest known part of the cave.



The large-scale search and rescue operation was underway for two missing men at the base of Lookout Mountain. Crews from Chattanooga and Hamilton County were looking for Gabriel Vaughn, 21, and Robby Dobos, 23.

It is a complex operation due to the location as crews were braving dark and dangerous conditions in an effort to find the two friends.

Mr. Vaughn and Mr. Dobbs were last seen around 8 p.m. Monday night when the two left to go explore caves. When they did not return, friends and family members became concerned and reported them missing to police. Then they started searching for them in different locations.

Friends ended up locating Mr. Vaughn’s car in the parking lot of Walgreens on Broad Street around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. They believed the two men were in nearby caves and went to look for them. When they did not find them, they contacted authorities and a search operation was launched. It is believed the two men made it about a mile down inside a cave at the bottom of Lookout Mountain. It is not open to the public for exploring.

Drone operations went across the outside of the mountain searching and nothing was found. Teams had been thoroughly looking for the men down inside the cave. CFD, CPD, HCSTARs, HCOEM, Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue Service, Norfolk Southern Police, HCEMS, Highway 58 VFD, Hamilton County 911 Incident Dispatch Unit took part in the operation.







