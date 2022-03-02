 Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Weather

2 Missing Cavers Found Early Wednesday Morning Deep In Lookout Mountain Cave

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

2 missing cavers were found at 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, in a cave at the foot of Lookout Mountain after an hours-long search. They were found in the farthest known part of the cave.

The large-scale search and rescue operation was underway for two missing men at the base of Lookout Mountain. Crews from Chattanooga and Hamilton County were looking for Gabriel Vaughn, 21, and Robby Dobos, 23.

It is a complex operation due to the location as crews were braving dark and dangerous conditions in an effort to find the two friends.

Mr. Vaughn and Mr. Dobbs were last seen around 8 p.m. Monday night when the two left to go explore caves. When they did not return, friends and family members became concerned and reported them missing to police. Then they started searching for them in different locations.

Friends ended up locating Mr. Vaughn’s car in the parking lot of Walgreens on Broad Street around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. They believed the two men were in nearby caves and went to look for them. When they did not find them, they contacted authorities and a search operation was launched. It is believed the two men made it about a mile down inside a cave at the bottom of Lookout Mountain. It is not open to the public for exploring.

Drone operations went across the outside of the mountain searching and nothing was found. Teams had been thoroughly looking for the men down inside the cave. CFD, CPD, HCSTARs, HCOEM, Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue Service, Norfolk Southern Police, HCEMS, Highway 58 VFD, Hamilton County 911 Incident Dispatch Unit took part in the operation.



Police Blotter: Phone Thief Taunts Owner; Fake Janitor Takes Lottery Tickets

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Judge Recuses Himself In Lawsuit Over The Allen And Emmy Casey Estates


Police Blotter: Phone Thief Taunts Owner; Fake Janitor Takes Lottery Tickets

An employee at Volkswagen, 8001 Volkswagen Dr., told police that another employee stole her phone. She said the phone was in her backpack and she placed it on a table near her workstation. She said she is not sure which employee stole her phone, but she needs a report for insurance purposes. She said the phone number was changed and they texted her saying "nice try notifying the ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKRIDGE, ALICIA NICHOLE 4623 HEISKELL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY BAILEY, KAYLON SEBRON 222 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ... (click for more)

Congressional Term Limits Versus Increasing Elected Representation

For nearly the past century states have been referred to as the "laboratories of democracy", meaning states can independently pass laws that affect only their constituents and issues that may be unique to their circumstance. If a particular law proves to be strong and successful, other states and even the federal government may then, and often do, adopt similar laws to affect more ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘That Would Be Me’

It is a monumental picture - the mayor of Kyiv, the capital of embattled Ukraine, kneeling beside a machine gun in wait for the invading Russians. “The minute I saw it (the picture) I sent it out in a Tweet, “This is who I want to emulate … this is the type of Mayor I want to be,” Weston Wamp has just promised his supporters. Weston is in a tight three-way race to become Hamilton ... (click for more)

Vols Find A Way To Win Over Georgia After Game Is Tied At The Half

Georgia had Tennessee in a tie at halftime, but the Vols found a way to eke out a seven-point win at Athens, Ga., on Tuesday night. After a 35-35 halftime scored, the Vols finished ahead 75-68 behind a 23-point effort by Josiah Jordan-James. John Fulkerson also came through with 12 points. Kennedy Chandler scored 16 and Santiago Vescovi, who started with three 3s, had 11. ... (click for more)

U.S. Soccer Selects Chattanooga Football Club To Host 2nd Round Of 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup At Finley Stadium

U.S. Soccer has announced dates and times for matches in the Second Round of the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup – U.S. Soccer’s National Championship. Chattanooga Football Club will host USL Championship team Memphis 901 FC at 7:00 p.m., April 7 at Finley Stadium. Admission is included in the 2022 Annual Pass . Single game tickets will be available soon at CFCTIX.com . 23 Division ... (click for more)


