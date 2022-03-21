 Monday, March 21, 2022 41.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, March 21, 2022
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

March 21, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

March 21, 2022

DA Pinkston Joins Effort To Launch Statewide Homicide Support Group

March 21, 2022

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s 2020 Crime in Tennessee report, there has been a 37% increase in murders throughout the state compared to 2019. The news is better for the ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

DA Pinkston Joins Effort To Launch Statewide Homicide Support Group

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s 2020 Crime in Tennessee report, there has been a 37% increase in murders throughout the state compared to 2019. The news is better for the citizens of Chattanooga, who saw a 3% reduction in criminal homicides from 2020 to 2021. “It’s a small reduction, but it is trending in the right direction” said Hamilton County District ... (click for more)

Opinion

Proud To Support The Mocs

First of all, thank you, Lamont Paris, for recruiting such a fine group of young men. You are truly a master at bringing together - and bringing out - the best. And to the team...your effort, determination, sportsmanship, and encouragement of each other in both good times and bad were a joy to watch. We are proud to support this incredible team. As always... GO MOCS! Robbie ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hanson On Ukraine

Victor Davis Hanson is a expert in ancient wars, so his view of the Ukraine tragedy gives us another view of the Russian invasion that I don't understand. It is with delight I share it: * * * TEN REALITIES OF UKRAINE By Victor Davis Hanson ONE -- Reassuring an enemy what one will not do ensures that the enemy will do just that and more. Unpredictability and occasional ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: NCAA Tourney Marches On Without Chattanooga, Tennessee

The image of Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard cradling Kennedy Chandler in his arms and consoling Tennessee’s point guard was captured on video Saturday, following the Wolverines’ 76-68 NCAA tournament victory over the Vols. Several social media posters urged viewers to post the sweet moment with the same frequency as the video of Howard taking a swipe at a Wisconsin ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Softball Win Final Game Of Chatty's Patty's Tournament

The Chattanooga Mocs’ softball team wrapped up its Chatty’s Patty’s tournament on Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 win over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Frost Stadium. Chattanooga improved to 16-13, while Southeastern Louisiana fell to 18-9. The Mocs play a midweek on Wednesday at Lipscomb before returning to Frost Stadium this weekend vs. Furman for the first weekend ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors