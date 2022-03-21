Ray Anonthy Sledge, Kiana Donahue Arrested In Home Depot Shoplifting

Chattanooga Police on Friday made two shoplifting arrests at the Home Depot off Gunbarrel Road after attempts were made to get away with over $1,000 worth of merchandise.

The complainant told police they were about to detain a suspected shoplifter and that a second suspect might be in a red Lexus, which had a license plate reported as stolen from Knoxville.

Police were told the red car drove nearby to a Best Buy, and police found the vehicle in that area. Police detained the driver. They also arrested the suspected shoplifter, Ray Anthony Sledge, 59, who they said had stolen a large amount of merchandise from the store and had cutters that would have cut through the spider wrap around the merchandise.







The video showed Sledge tossing merchandise over the fence to Ms. Donahue. Police watched video of Sledge and the driver, Kiana Nesha Donahue, driving to the Home Depot.





Police charged Sledge, 59, of 12 Mississippi Ave., with two counts of theft of property, use of stolen plates, criminal conspiracy, and other charges.