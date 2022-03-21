Man Arrested For Whipping Child With Belt

James A. Thomas, 57, has been arrested on aggravated child abuse charges.

Police spoke to the complainant, who said she took her son to stay with Thomas after school.

The mother said that after the child came home, he complained of soreness. She said he had bruises to his torso, arms, and thighs.

The child said he got in trouble at school, and that Thomas beat him with a belt all over his body after that.

The child told police the same story.





The next day, police located Thomas at his residence at 3825 Hixson Pike and arrested him.