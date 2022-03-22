Police Blotter: Car Thief Leaves ID And Bills In Wrecked Car; Woman Says She's Too Old To Be Called Names By Her Guest

An officer responded to a suspicious vehicle call on North Hickory Street and found a blue Kia Sorento parked on the side of the street. The officer conducted a records check of the vehicle's VIN and found it to be stolen from East Ridge. The NCIC number was also listed by dispatch. The car was taken out of NCIC. A search of the car by the owners found potential evidence and will be submitted to the property section so East Ridge can follow up with the theft. The following items were recovered: a Tennessee ID, an EPB bill, a Tennessee waste bill, and a key with a yellow tag.

* * *

An anonymous caller requested to have a homeless man moved along from 7053 Lee Hwy. The caller did not wish to meet with police. When an officer arrived on the scene, the man was already packing up his belongings. He said he was asked to leave so he was and he left without issue. He was not trespassed due to no contact with a business owner.

* * *

An officer responded to an abandoned auto on South Crest Road. The officer found a black Honda Civic abandoned at the intersection of South Crest Road and Old Ringgold Road. The car was parked partially in the lane of travel southbound on South Crest Road. The registration displayed on the car came back to a man and, when the officer contacted him, he said he didn’t own the Honda Civic anymore. Given abandonment in the roadway and an unknown owner, a wrecker was contacted by info channel. United Wrecker responded and towed the car.

* * *

A woman told police she was on her way to drop her daughter off at school when she hit a water main access cover at 1710 East Boy Scout Road that had been sticking out of the ground due to the heavy rainfall. Her front and rear passenger tires were damaged, which amounted to $500 worth of damage to the vehicle. She returned to the location where she had hit the water main access cover to report the incident.

* * *

An officer found a Mercury Grand Marquis parked in the middle of the road at Cornelison Road and Greenway View. It looked as if it had been in an accident and showed a great deal of damage including a broken front axle. The officer ran the tag and it did not come back as stolen, but because it was in the middle of the road, the officer had it towed by NC Towing.

* * *

The IHOP manager at 5814 Brainerd Road told police there was a party of four white people, three males and one female, that skipped out on paying the check. The manager gave the officer the license plate number of the vehicle they got in. The officer found the man’s name that the plate is registered to. The check was for $67.76.

* * *

The owner of Concord Construction told police an associate at Lowe’s contacted him by phone to inform him of possible fraudulent activity on the business’s Lowe's account. The owner soon discovered that Concord Construction's business account had been used to purchase merchandise at multiple Lowe's locations, specifically at Lowe’s at 5428 Hwy. 153. The owner provided documentation where someone made an unauthorized purchase of merchandise valued at $2,107.36. While on the scene, the owner and the officer made contact with a Lowe's loss prevention associate who said he observed on camera a female select and purchase merchandise using the owner's business account. Suspecting the purchase was fraudulent afterward, the cashier that checked the suspect out voiced her concerns with management who then, in turn, contacted the owner. The suspect was last seen entering a grey pickup truck.

* * *

A woman on 6th Avenue called police and said her husband’s debit card information had been used at three different locations. She said it was used at a BB&T ATM for $83, and Suntrust ATM twice, for $63 and $43. She said they have been in possession of the debit card and do not know how it could be used at an ATM.

* * *

A man told police he was at Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road and used the self check-out. He said he pushed the cash-out button but forgot to get the $20 bill out of the machine. He realized this about 30-40 minutes after he had left. He later called management there and found out that someone had actually turned it in. He just needs a report for documentation so he can get his money back.

* * *

A man on Cherokee Boulevard told police his unlocked 2012 Chevrolet was on the second level of the parking garage where he lives. His backpack and the contents of it were stolen. He will call back later with the serial number for the laptop as he does not have it at this time.

* * *

A man on Bennett Avenue requested police transport him to the McDonald’s on Rossville Boulevard. He was transported without incident.

* * *

A complainant called police and said there was a man outside their business at 103 Frazier Ave. making them and another employee uncomfortable. An officer spotted the man walking down the street and got out and spoke with him. He said he had just come from the ice cream store where a lady had bought him some ice cream, but he hadn't caused any problems.

* * *

Police received a call about a disorder on Central Avenue. When police arrived, they spoke with the complainant who said she was tired of a man calling her names. The woman said she allowed the man to stay in her home. She said she is too old for all the name calling. The man was not on scene when police arrived. The woman said the man is no longer allowed in her home.