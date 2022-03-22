Lady Vols Hold Off Belmont To Advance To Sweet 16
City Residents Can Save Up To 75 Percent On Water Quality Fee Through RainSmart Program

Chattanooga residents can save up to 75 percent on their annual water quality fee as part of the RainSmart Yards, an initiative designed to prevent rain from running off residents’ property and into the city’s overburdened stormwater system.


The annual certification is being supercharged as part of a new competition between Chattanooga and Knoxville to get the largest number of certifications — the NoogaKnox Challenge — which arose from a partnership between the University of Tennessee’s Smart Yards and Chattanooga nonprofit WaterWays.


“Chattanooga’s outdoor resources are our greatest competitive advantage, and by incentivizing homeowners to help prevent stormwater runoff we are safeguarding our city’s streams and rivers for future generations to enjoy,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, who himself has begun the certification process for his yard. 


The WaterWays certification process is also open to residents of Hamilton County and all other counties throughout the region, including in Georgia, though non-Chattanooga residents are not eligible for a discount on their water quality fee. 


Chattanooga residents of single-family homes currently pay a standard rate of $167 per year for their water quality fee, a figure that could fall to $41 per year if they are certified as retaining sufficient stormwater on their property by adding rain barrels, avoiding impervious surfaces, and growing native plants and grasses.

Chattanooga residents may also seek reimbursement from the city for the installation of rain gardens and rain barrels as part of the City’s RainSmart program.


Qualifying yards are awarded either a bronze, silver or gold rating by WaterWays, based on the property’s condition, and then a discount is awarded by the city of either 25 percent, 50 percent or 75 percent, respectively.


The City of Chattanooga has spent hundreds of millions of dollars and will spend hundreds of millions more to retrofit its outdated stormwater and sewer systems as part of a 20-year consent decree with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).


A consent decree is an agreement between the federal government and local government meant to correct a violation of federal law to avoid costly litigation. In this case, Chattanooga’s old and inadequate sewer system, which in places combined both sewage and the city’s often torrential rainfall into one combined system, was repeatedly overflowing into the Tennessee River, violating the federal Clean Water Act by contaminating the Tennessee River and the surrounding streams.


The needed repairs to the local sewer system were massive in scope and cost, many times the size of the city’s entire annual budget, so an agreement was reached between local and federal governments to spread the project over the course of 20 years. Chattanooga is roughly halfway through the project as of today.


However, if large numbers of homeowners participate in the RainSmart certification process, they can individually save money each year while also offsetting the need for expensive taxpayer-funded stormwater retention tanks. For example, 10,000 Chattanooga yards with rain gardens installed would prevent 13 million gallons, or 20 olympic-sized swimming pools of rainfall from flowing into the city’s stormwater system during a typical one-inch rain. 


The goal is to incentivize property owners to cultivate yards that capture and retain stormwater when it rains, as well as create habitat for native plants and pollinators. Rain gardens, rain barrels, and natural buffers help keep polluted water and sediment out of creeks and streams, reduce the chances of flooding, and help Chattanooga protect its outdoor resources for recreational use. 


Excessive water flows off of impervious surfaces destroy Chattanooga’s rivers and streams through erosion which causes property loss, habitat destruction and polluting sediment deposits, which endangers the city’s greatest competitive advantage — its outdoor resources. The loss in recreational value could directly impact Chattanooga’s quality of life and ability to attract visitors. 


Water quality fees are used to fund the city’s efforts to reduce and prevent pollution, provide guidance for construction activities and industrial activities, and control flooding through the construction and maintenance of stormwater infrastructure like roadways, curbs, inlets, pipes, ditches, water quality units and detention facilities.


Homeowners interested in participating in the RainSmart Yards program can fill out a survey to start the process. A staff member from WaterWays then visits the home to ensure the yard and home meet the qualifying criteria and then presents the qualifying homeowner a RainSmart Yard sign.


Water quality fee reductions are also open to commercial, industrial or any other non-residential enterprises.


Police Blotter: Car Thief Leaves ID And Bills In Wrecked Car; Woman Says She's Too Old To Be Called Names By Her Guest

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Opinion

Yes, There Are Problems At The Birchwood C&D Landfill

No problems is not exactly the truth at the C&D landfill at Birchwood. They have one violation on file with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. They also had a fire in the property last year when huge piles of mulch caught fire. TDEC found no jurisdiction. Our neighborhood was covered in ash and smoke for weeks. It was on the property next door to the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Kentucky To Ban Transgender Participation In Women's Sports

On the same weekend that Lia Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win a NCAA championship, the state legislature passed a bill banning transgenders from competing in female sports. The Kentucky bill – called the “Save Women’s Sports Act” – prohibits any members of the male sex from competing in “girls sports” in grades six through 12 in the Commonwealth. The bill, SB83, ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Lamont Paris Is Finalist For South Carolina Job

UTC's Lamont Paris is listed as a finalist for the open South Carolina job. Also in the running was Wake Forest assistant coach BJ McKie, a former star for the Gamecocks. South Carolina fired Frank Martin after the 18-13 Gamecocks did not make either the Big Dancor or the NIT. The 55-year-old coach had been at USC for 10 years. Paris, the former Wisconsin assistant, led ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Hold Off Upset-Minded Belmont To Advance To Sweet 16

The Tennessee Lady Vols were on the ropes to upstart Belmont, but freshman Sara Puckett swished a key three-pointer from the left corner to help preserve a 70-67 victory on Monday night in Knoxville. The Lady Vols advance to the Sweet 16 with the down-to-the-wire victory. Tennessee led 35-23 at the half, but the Nashville school after knocking off Oregon in double OT, began ... (click for more)


