Georgia Has 33 More Coronavirus Deaths, 379 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 33 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,775.There are 379 new cases reported on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,923,339 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations with the virus are at 109,796, which is an increase of 101 since Monday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 12,445 cases, up 9; 126 deathsChattooga County: 5,249 cases, up 3; 112 deathsDade County: 2,555 cases, up 1; 25 deathsWalker County: 13,546 cases, up 3; 185 deathsWhitfield County: 27,287 cases, down 1; 387 deaths, up 1

No More COVID Deaths In Hamilton County, 4 New Cases, 3 In ICU

