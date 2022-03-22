Red Bank Seeking Larger Share Of State Sales Tax

The Red Bank Commission unanimously voted for a resolution that would give a larger share of state sales taxes to the city. The commissioners agreed to urge the city’s representatives to the state of Tennessee to support a change in how sales taxes are shared with municipalities. In 2002 Tennessee added one percent to the state sales tax which increased it from six to seven percent. The additional one percent was not shared with the municipalities. It is now being requested by Red Bank and would bring the city an estimated additional $188,000 each year.

Red Bank will be entering into agreements with businesses with expertise is specialized industries. An agreement will be made with Cell Site Advisors which will provide consulting and negotiating services to renegotiate the lease for the cell phone tower at 3117 Dayton Blvd. behind the police department. The tower and the lease are owned by Crown Castle. The long-term lease will soon be expiring. Cell Site Advisors has expertise in this specialized business, and will work to benefit the city.

A contract will also be made with Off Duty Management to provide administrative services for outside off duty employment of Red Bank Police officers. The company will process employment requests and assignments at no cost to the city. The price of the service will be paid by the entity that hires the off-duty officer. This will only be available for work inside the city limits of Red Bank.

The commissioners formally accepted the conditions of the $23,000 grant from the Red Bank Soddy Daisy Charitable Foundation. The annual gift is designated to be used for a project that will benefit all citizens of Red Bank. This year it will be used to buy two mobile traffic message boards.

Authorization was given for the conversion of one tennis court to three pickleball courts at the park located at 3817 Redding Road. The cost will be $16,910 and it will be done by the public works department.

Repairs and upgrades will be made to the impound lot by All Pro Exteriors in the amount of $13,950.

The commissioners proclaimed April 10-16 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week to honor police, fire and paramedics employees. It is recognized that the safety of emergency responders is dependent upon accurate information from the public who phone the Hamilton County Unified Emergency communications Center through the telecommunicators.

The Red Bank Jubilee Citizens Advisory Board has been expanded to have nine members to help plan the events of the day. It will be held at 3817 Redding Road from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will include food, games, music and local vendors.