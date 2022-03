Tennessee Averages 29 COVID Deaths And 305 Cases Per Day From March 13-19

The Tennessee Department of Health, which is now reporting updated COVID totals once a week, on Wednesday said there have been 2,018,238 total COVID cases in the state, with an average of 305 cases per day from March 13-19, down from 469 cases per day the previous week.



There have been 25,449 coronavirus deaths in Tennessee, with an average of 29 per day from March 13-19, down from 77 per day the previous week.



The state currently has 383 people hospitalized from the virus, with a decrease of 29 per day from March 13-19.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 12.687 million.



There have been 1,989,787 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 98 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 4,652 cases, up 1; 56 deaths, up 2



Bradley County: 33,065 cases, up 18; 402 deaths, up 3

Grundy County: 3,980 cases, up 1; 71 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 8,833 cases, up 12; 127 deaths



McMinn County: 16,652 cases, up 6; 251 deaths, up 1



Meigs County: 3,351 cases, up 2; 55 deaths



Polk County: 4,721 cases, up 6; 70 deaths, up 2



Rhea County: 9,959 cases, up 18; 154 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 4,204 cases, up 4; 66 deaths



Knox County: 127,162 cases, up 183; 1,335 deaths, up 17



Davidson County: 190,685 cases, up 278; 1,631 deaths, up 8



Shelby County: 235,017 cases, up 155; 3,232 deaths, up 13