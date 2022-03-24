IBPO Local 735 Endorses Boyd Patterson For Criminal Court Judge

The International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO) Local 735 has endorsed Boyd Patterson for Criminal Court Judge, Division III.

The group said, "With over 20 years as a public servant, Mr. Patterson has worked in many roles within the criminal justice system.As a delinquent youth counselor, he helped troubled teens overcome their personal challenges. As a prosecutor, Mr. Patterson obtained numerous convictions against some of the most violent offenders in our community. In his role as Gang Task Force Coordinator, he encouraged the prosecution of gang leaders and the mentoring of at-risk youth.

"Mr. Patterson helped establish Hamilton County’s first Youth Court, Juvenile Recovery Court and Mental Health Court. His commitment to establish a Veteran’s Court for former soldiers suffering from PTSD and other mental health issues highlights his continuing efforts to improve our community.

"Today, as a Public Defender, Mr. Patterson provides ethical and effective representation of Hamilton County’s poorest citizens.

"Over his 20+ year career, Boyd Patterson has seen crime from many different perspectives. He has consistently and zealously worked to make our community a safer place to live.

"For these reasons, we join our brothers and sisters of IBPO Local 673 and Fraternal Order of Police Rock City Lodge #22 to fully endorse Boyd Patterson for Division III Criminal Court Judge. - IPBO Local #735 Board.

Mr. Patterson said, “I am honored to receive the endorsement of law enforcement officers, with whom I have worked for nearly two decades. Respect for the law includes respect for law enforcement and their support highlights my commitment to apply the law fairly to all parties.”