Police Blotter: Mother And Son Argue Over Using A Cell Phone; Lingering Man In Circle K Restroom Is Trespassed

A man on Wisdom Street told police he was arguing with his mother. He said she needed to use her cell phone after she just allowed him to listen to music on it. Police spoke to the mother who said she needed her cell phone to make a phone call and her son would not give it back to her. The woman said before police arrived, her son gave her phone back and they did not need further police assistance.

* * *

A woman on Overlook Avenue told police she had been speaking with a person on WhatApp. She said she knows the person by their screen name “Alison’s”. The woman said the person is now asking her to give him $100 plus a gift card or he will post pictures online and have them printed in the newspaper. The woman gave police the information she has. This appears to be a phishing scam for money.

* * *

An officer observed a suspicious white Pontiac Vibe parked in a grassy area on Curtis Street. The car had sticks underneath the front tires of the vehicle and appeared to be stuck in the yard, often associated with possible stolen vehicles. Upon approach of the car there was no tag located on it and it was unoccupied. The officer ran the car’s VIN through info channel and found that it was registered to a man from Nashville.

* * *

Police responded to a noise complainant of various vehicles making loud noises going up and down the 100 block of Browns Ferry Road. Police arrived on scene and parked in the driveway of a home on Browns Ferry Road, watched the traffic and ran radar for over 20 minutes, but no vehicles were observed speeding or making unreasonable noise in the area which is zoned both commercial and residential. The roadway is four lanes with a center turn lane that leads north from Cummings Highway to Interstate 24 and has steady, heavy traffic at all hours of the day.

* * *

Some residents on Robinroost Trail wanted to get rid of ammunition from WWII. Police took the ammunition to CPD property to be destroyed.

* * *

A man called police and claimed to be out of town. He said he had left his car at his girlfriend's house while he was away and she had driven a friend of hers to the Baymont at 7017 Shallowford Road to get a room. While inside the room, the girlfriend left the vehicle running with the key inside. She witnessed a white female steal the car. The girlfriend told police they were thinking of letting the vehicle go back because they had not made a payment on it and she was wondering if she should inform Easy Auto, the dealership the car is through. The officer informed her that it would be up to the man (owner of the car) to do that. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman on South Orchard Knob Avenue called police and said she saw a man and woman arguing on a front porch. Police arrived and identified both individuals. They had been dating for approximately two years, and live together at the location. They were each accusing the other of stealing the other's wallets. Neither wished to prosecute for theft. The female was able to get a ride with her stepmother to separate from the man for the day.

* * *

A man on Central Drive told police he wanted his friend to leave the apartment. She was supposed to leave earlier but was now causing them to argue. The officer spoke with the woman and she said she is having a hard time finding people to come get her that have a car seat. She said she will be able to leave in the morning with no issues. The man was okay with that and let her back inside. This was only a verbal argument.

* * *

Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle under the bridge at the intersection of West 12th Street and Carter Street. An anonymous person called in and said a white SUV had keys sticking out of the door handle. Upon arrival, officers located the unoccupied Ford Edge with the keys in the door. The car was registered to a woman from Chattanooga. Officers took the keys to CPD's Property Division and made them releasable to the owner.

* * *

An employee of Circle K at 8935 Lee Hwy. told police there was a man in the restroom who had been there for about an hour. The employee wanted him to leave and be trespassed. The man in the restroom was identified and was trespassed. He left the property without incident.



