Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CALDWELL, GREGORY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



DAVENPORT, WILLIE C

2109 RIVERSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION



DIPASQUALE, BRIANNA RENEE

1001 N NATCHEZ ROAD APT A5 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

SPEEDING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE

11623 ED WARE RD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GURLEY, MICHAEL

1402 WRIGHT ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF ROXICODONE FOR RESALE

SIMPLE POSSESSION- FENTANYL

SIMPLE POSSESSION- GABAPENTIN



HESS, JOHN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HINDMAN, KIMBERLY RENEE

1949 NOTH POINTE BLVD APT 322 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HIXSON, ROBERT ALLEN

592 GATE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOLLINS, ARTISHA NICHELLE

5007 CAROLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON



IREMONGER, CAYLEA NICOLE

4841 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, SAVON JAMAR

2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



LOONEY, EZEKIAL GLENDOWA

2008 BLACKFORD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

