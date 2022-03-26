45 Riverfront Condos Planned On 3.4 Acres Near Boathouse Restaurant

Forty-five riverfront condos are planned on 3.4 acres near the Boathouse Restaurant.

The project will be adjacent to the popular Tennessee Riverwalk.

A rezoning request on the property will be heard in April. It is now zoned manufacturing.

The project at 1493 and 1497 Riverside Dr. will include a swimming pool overlooking the river.

Each condo unit will have 2,000 square feet.

There will be 101 parking spaces.

River Street Architecture is drawing up the plans.

Property owners are Jeanne B Trewhitt and Deborah Ann Bunch.