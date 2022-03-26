 Saturday, March 26, 2022 46.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

45 Riverfront Condos Planned On 3.4 Acres Near Boathouse Restaurant

Saturday, March 26, 2022

Forty-five riverfront condos are planned on 3.4 acres near the Boathouse Restaurant.

The project will be adjacent to the popular Tennessee Riverwalk.

A rezoning request on the property will be heard in April. It is now zoned manufacturing.

The project at 1493 and 1497 Riverside Dr. will include a swimming pool overlooking the river.

Each condo unit will have 2,000 square feet.

There will be 101 parking spaces.

River Street Architecture is drawing up the plans.

Property owners are Jeanne B Trewhitt and Deborah Ann Bunch.

 


March 26, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 26, 2022

Police Blotter: Intoxicated Woman Banned From Reagan's Place; Woman Falls Victim To Amazon Scam

March 25, 2022

Jury Quickly Convicts Catoosa County Man Of Rape


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: CALDWELL, GREGORY HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 59 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DAVENPORT, ... (click for more)

An employee at Reagan’s Place at 24 Station St. said a woman became angry with the employee after he informed her she needed to leave because she was too intoxicated and hit his cell phone out ... (click for more)

A Catoosa County man was convicted of rape by a Catoosa County jury following a three-day trial before Judge Ralph Van Pelt. Lon Taylor Willbanks, 28, was convicted on one count of rape in ... (click for more)



Opinion

Chief Freeman Cooper Was A Great Man

When I became mayor in April 2005, Police Chief Steve Parks surprised us by choosing to retire. At that time, I had the advantage of having known much of the upper ranks of the department for many years. Accordingly, the selection of Freeman Cooper as the next chief was quick and easy. Freeman came with the support and recommendation of practically everyone that mattered - including ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

HOW TO USE A CHAIN SAW A farmer walks into a hardware store and asks for a chainsaw that can cut down six trees in one hour. The salesman recommends the top of the line model. The farmer is suitably impressed, and buys it. The next day he brings it back, complaining that it would only cut down 1 tree and it took ALL DAY! The salesman takes the chain saw, starts ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Rout Top-Ranked Ole Miss, 12-1

OXFORD, Miss. – Scoring early and never relenting at the plate or on the mound, the No. 1/5 Tennessee baseball team defeated No. 1/1 Ole Miss, 12-1, Friday Night at Swayze Field in the series opener. Chase Burns was electric on the mound in his first SEC road start. The true freshman did not give up a hit until the fifth inning and fanned a career-high 11 Mississippi hitters. ... (click for more)

Edmoundson Blanks 6th-Ranked Gators, Lady Vols Take Series Opener 6-0

Lady Vol lefty Erin Edmoundson dealt a complete game shutout and the offense provided run support late as No. 14 Tennessee took game one of the series at No. 6 Florida, 6-0, on Friday evening at UF's Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. A graduate student from Deer Park, Texas, Edmoundson twirled seven scoreless frames, scattering six hits and collecting five strikeouts on 116 ... (click for more)


