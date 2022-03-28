Federal Authorities Charge Serial Financial Services Robber

Federal authorities have charged a Chattanooga man police said robbed multiple financial services firms just prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dejuan Scott, 24, is charged with unlawfully disrupting commerce in three of the cases.

They are Ameritrust Financial Services at 3910 Reagan Lane in Ooltewah on Nov. 15, 2019, Quick Credit at 1408 Gunbarrel Road on Dec. 28, 2019, and Cash Express at 7431 East Brainerd Road on Jan 3, 2020.

Police said Scott was caught in early January 2020 just before he was about to commit another such robbery.

He was initially charged in state court.