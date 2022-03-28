 Monday, March 28, 2022 44.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Federal Authorities Charge Serial Financial Services Robber

Monday, March 28, 2022
Dejuan Scott
Dejuan Scott

Federal authorities have charged a Chattanooga man police said robbed multiple financial services firms just prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dejuan Scott, 24, is charged with unlawfully disrupting commerce in three of the cases.

They are Ameritrust Financial Services at 3910 Reagan Lane in Ooltewah on Nov. 15, 2019, Quick Credit at 1408 Gunbarrel Road on Dec. 28, 2019, and Cash Express at 7431 East Brainerd Road on Jan 3, 2020.

Police said Scott was caught in early January 2020 just before he was about to commit another such robbery.

He was initially charged in state court.


Breaking News

Police Blotter: Guest Refused Deposit Because Of Damaged Curtains; Women Steal TV, But Leave Behind Clothes

A guest told police he was checking out of his room at the Hamilton Inn, 6860 Lee Hwy., but the manager refused to give back his $100 deposit. Police spoke to the manager, who said upon checking out the customer gets half of the deposit returned. He further explained that the guest had damaged $50 curtains, which resulted in him not getting any portion of the deposit returned. Police ... (click for more)

Sequatchie County Man With Large Amount Of Meth Gets 10 Years In Federal Prison

A Sequatchie County man found with a large amount of meth has been sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison. James Harvey Ledford II appeared before Judge Charles Atchley. On April 14, 2021, officers were directed to Henson Gap Road for a burglary in progress. Officers found a white Ford F-150 with a trailer attached. A female was in the driver's seat. She told officers ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chief Freeman Cooper Was A Great Man

When I became mayor in April 2005, Police Chief Steve Parks surprised us by choosing to retire. At that time, I had the advantage of having known much of the upper ranks of the department for many years. Accordingly, the selection of Freeman Cooper as the next chief was quick and easy. Freeman came with the support and recommendation of practically everyone that mattered - including ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Just The Janitor

George W. Bush, the nation’s 43 rd President, was at the groundbreaking for the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas, on Friday when he said, “When you're looking at a Medal of Honor recipient, you're looking at someone who has demonstrated gallantry under impossible odds. You're looking at someone who has placed duty above self. “You're looking at someone who understands ... (click for more)

Sports

Furman Beats Lady Mocs To End Losing Streak

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs got off to a great start in the Southern Conference softball race by winning twice at home Saturday against Furman, but they weren’t able to get the sweep as the Lady Paladins rallied for a 7-5 victory at Frost Stadium Sunday afternoon. With the win, Furman improves to 10-17 overall and 1-2 in conference play while snapping a nine-game losing streak in ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Injury-Plagued Lady Vols Went Farther Than Expected

Toughness and resilience took Tennessee farther than the Lady Vols have been in six seasons. Their season ended Saturday with a 76-64 Sweet 16 loss to Louisville in the Wichita Region. Given the circumstances, they probably went farther than anyone should’ve expected - except them. Saturday’s game, in many respects, reflected everything that transpired before. Turnovers ... (click for more)


