Skyla Tinker Facing Charges After Shoplifting 28 Items From Burlington At Northgate Mall

Skyla Nicole Tinker, 31, is facing charges after police said she shoplifted 28 items from Burlington at Northgate at a time when she was banned from all CBL properties for three years.

She initially was facing misdemeanor charges, but after police learned of the earlier ban the charges were upgraded to burglary and theft of property.

On March 16, police were told that three white females were taking items from Burlington without paying. One was heavy set with dark hair wearing all black. Another was skinny with dark hair wearing a white shirt with black shorts. The third was skinny with brown hair wearing a blue Nike hoodie and jeans.

Police detained Ms. Tinker behind the AMC movie theater. She was described as the heavy set individual.

Officers recovered 28 items from her worth $308. She admitted shoplifting and showed police where the items were hidden. She was taken back to the store and positively identified as one of the thieves. 

She said she did not know the names of the other two women.

A one-year ban was placed on her, then police were later told that she was already under a ban.

Ms. Tinker's lengthy criminal record includes several drug charges, assault and disorderly conduct.


