Police Blotter: Work Vans Hit For Catalytic Converters; Vehicle Left Unlocked Because Of High Number Of Car Break-Ins

Thursday, March 3, 2022

Police noticed a white male had been standing next to a closed business, Mobile, 2720 Rossville Blvd., for several hours. Officers got out with the man and identified him and asked him what he was doing. He said he had recently become homeless and was resting his feet and trying to stay out of the wind. Officers checked his information and found no outstanding warrants. Officers offered to take him to the Waffle House, 2024 East 23rd St., so he could rest and get some coffee. He agreed, and officers dropped him off at the Waffle House.

* * *

An employee of Signal Centers, LLC, 109 N. Germantown Road, told police that sometime overnight, someone came onto the back lot and cut the catalytic converters off of work vans and stole them. He said he is searching the security videos to see if by chance this was caught on tape. Communications created a Watch List for this location.

* * *

An employee at CubeSmart Self Storage, 5952 Brainerd Road, told police her company box truck was stolen the night before. She said the vehicle was an old U-Haul box truck around 20 feet, with USDOT2474644 and G&P Distributors on the driver door. She said the truck was parked in the
CubeSmart fenced-in parking lot and was locked, with no keys in the vehicle. Police spoke with the staff, who said they had video of the truck being taken around 11-11:30 p.m. CubeSmart said a subpoena would be needed to get the video footage from the property, but that they would collect all video related to the theft. The box truck has been entered into NCIC.

* * *

Police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle parked in the yard of a residence on Wisdom Street. A woman at the residence told police she woke up and found the vehicle in her side yard. Police ran it through dispatch (white Ford Expedition) and it came up not stolen. The vehicle has an illegitimate temporary tag that was "issued" 10-22-2022. Police have seen multiple vehicles with the same issue date. Because the vehicle was parked on private property, police assisted the woman in finding a tow company to take the car. Police and the woman were able to contact Doug Yates Towing and they agreed to take the vehicle off her property.

* * *

A woman on Bridgeview Drive told police that sometime overnight someone entered their unlocked 2021 Kia Sportage and stole a pair of prescription sunglasses. She said that they leave the vehicle unlocked because of the number of vehicle break-ins in the area. She also requested a watch for her street. Communications created a Watch List for the address.

 


Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths; 15 More Cases, Lowest Since Last Summer

Georgia Total COVID Deaths Tops 30,000

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 15 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 36 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,301. This is the lowest number of new cases reported in Hamilton County since last summer. There were no more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Friday, for a total of 1,078. The number ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 60 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,049. There are 868 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,914,642 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations with the virus are at 108,219, which is an increase of 132 since Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Congressional Term Limits Versus Increasing Elected Representation

For nearly the past century states have been referred to as the "laboratories of democracy", meaning states can independently pass laws that affect only their constituents and issues that may be unique to their circumstance. If a particular law proves to be strong and successful, other states and even the federal government may then, and often do, adopt similar laws to affect more ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: McCallie Grad: God Is Getting Ready To Do Something Amazing!

Pat Robertson, who once graduated from McCallie School, is notably described as “an American media mogul, televangelist, political commentator, former Republican presidential candidate, and former Southern Baptist minister.” The son of a Virginia Senator, Pat attended boarding school on Chattanooga’s Missionary Ridge during the World War II years (1940-1946) and today, at age ... (click for more)

Sports

It Hurts" - Mocs Women Lose OT Heartbreaker - Furman Wins SoCon Tournament Opener

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Abbey Cornelius could barely move, and anytime the game was momentarily stopped, the Mocs’ center was stationary in an attempt to conserve energy. But when the game was in motion, Cornelius did everything short of putting her teammates on her shoulders as she blocked shots, ripped down boards, quarterbacked the offense from the high post, and made shots like a ... (click for more)

UTC's Strange Prepares For NFL Scouting Combine

Chattanooga Mocs offensive lineman Cole Strange has his next audition this weekend at the NFL Scouting Combine. He's made the trek to Indianapolis, trained and prepared for what's to come. The two biggest opportunities for senior collegiate football student-athletes to make their case for the NFL are the Reese's Senior Bowl and the Scouting Combine. He's looking to go two-for-two. ... (click for more)


