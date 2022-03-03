Hamilton County Has 4 More Coronavirus Deaths, 36 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 36 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 39 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,286.



There were four more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Thursday, for a total of 1,078. It is reported the deaths were two males and two females; all white; one age 61-70, and three age 81 or older.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 76 in Hamilton County, down from 87 on Wednesday. Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 16 Hamilton County inpatients and 17 patients are in ICU, up from 17 on Wednesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 95,716, which is 98 percent. There are 492 active cases, compared to 548 on Wednesday.