Shawn Poppie is new UTC women's basketball coach
Dalton Municipal Court Judge Rob Cowan Elected To State Council Post

Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Judge Rob Cowan
Judge Rob Cowan

Dalton Municipal Court Judge Rob Cowan has been elected secretary of the Georgia Council of Municipal Court Judges. He was elected last week by the council’s executive committee to fill the unexpired term of previous secretary Judge Nathan Wade who is stepping down from the bench to pursue other career opportunities. Judge Cowan already represented northwest Georgia as a district representative to the council.

“I’m certainly honored to serve the council, not only as a district representative representing northwest Georgia but also now as an officer,” Judge Cowan said on Monday.

“It will give me an opportunity to serve in that leadership role that will help determine the direction of the council and promote legislation that benefits the citizens who come before the courts and also benefit the cities themselves. I’m really looking forward to it.”

 

Judge Cowan and Dalton’s Municipal Court have taken leadership roles in the state in recent years, pioneering first the process to use technology to go paperless and later leveraging technology to lead the way in bringing court back into session during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Judge Cowan worked with members of the council as he and his staff developed those plans.

“We’re here to help not only the people who find themselves in front of the court but also other courts around the state with innovation in how to address situations whether it’s COVID or technology in moving towards more of a paperless court,” said Judge Cowan. “Municipal courts see more people than any other court in the state of Georgia, so anything we can do to improve the way we work is a good thing.”

 

"Although we had a slate of incredibly qualified candidates, any of whom would make a great Secretary, Judge Cowan has been a loyal and hardworking member of the executive committee for years,” said Lori B. Duff, president of the council. “I have no doubt that this next step in his leadership journey will greatly assist the Council of Municipal Court Judges."

 

According to its website, the Council of Municipal Court Judges was formed in 1994 after beginning as part of the Georgia Municipal Association in 1983. Established and given jurisdiction by OCGA § 36-32-40 to further improve the administration of municipal courts across the state, the council assists judges in the execution of their duties and promotes professional training. All judges serving in municipal and special courts in Georgia are members of the council.

 

 


